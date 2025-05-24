From Pilot To Bollywood Star: Who Was Mukul Dev, Actor Who Battled Loneliness — What Was His Net Worth?

2 / 7

Mukul Dev was the younger brother of actor Rahul Dev, who is well-known for his role as the antagonist in Champion, starring Sunny Deol and Manisha Koirala. Mukul made his Bollywood debut in 1996 with Dastak, opposite Sushmita Sen. The song Jaadu Bhari Aankhon Wali Suno, featuring the two, was a popular hit in the '90s.