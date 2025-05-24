Advertisement
From Pilot To Bollywood Star: Who Was Mukul Dev, Actor Who Battled Loneliness — What Was His Net Worth?

Updated:May 24, 2025, 03:08 PM IST
Mukul Dev Passes Away

Mukul Dev Passes Away

Veteran actor Mukul Dev, known for his roles in Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho, passed away at the age of 54 in New Delhi on Friday night. His contribution to both television and cinema made him a familiar face in Indian households.

 

Who Was Mukul Dev?

Who Was Mukul Dev?

Mukul Dev was the younger brother of actor Rahul Dev, who is well-known for his role as the antagonist in Champion, starring Sunny Deol and Manisha Koirala. Mukul made his Bollywood debut in 1996 with Dastak, opposite Sushmita Sen. The song Jaadu Bhari Aankhon Wali Suno, featuring the two, was a popular hit in the '90s.

 

Career Highlights

Career Highlights

Mukul appeared in several notable films, including Kohram, Qila, Mere Do Anmol Ratan, and Ittefaq. He was also a familiar face on Indian television in the 2000s, with roles in shows like Kahin Diyaa Jale Kahin Jiyaa, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Pyar Zindagi Hai. He was part of the dance reality show Kabhi Kabhii Pyaar Kabhi Kabhii Yaar in 2008.

 

Did You Know He Was a Trained Pilot?

Did You Know He Was a Trained Pilot?

Before stepping into the world of acting, Mukul Dev trained as a pilot at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Aeronautics. However, his passion for modeling and acting eventually led him to the entertainment industry.

 

Personal Life

Personal Life

Mukul was previously married to Shilpa Dev, with whom he shared a daughter, Siya Dev. The couple later divorced. According to reports, he lived alone in a property he owned in Mumbai.

 

Net Worth

Net Worth

As per several media reports, Mukul Dev’s estimated net worth was around $5 million (approximately ₹42 crore).

Tributes Pour In

Tributes Pour In

Tributes from the film fraternity began pouring in soon after the news broke. Close friend Vindu Dara Singh expressed his shock, while actress Deepshikha Nagpal shared that she couldn’t believe the news. Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Jr. NTR also mourned the loss of the versatile actor.

