Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2900984https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/from-power-suits-to-lehengas-bhumi-pednekar-s-fashion-wins-in-the-royals-2900984
NewsPhotosFrom Power Suits To Lehengas: Bhumi Pednekar’s Fashion Wins In The Royals
photoDetails

From Power Suits To Lehengas: Bhumi Pednekar’s Fashion Wins In The Royals

While The Royals, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter, may have received mixed reviews for its performances, one thing viewers unanimously agree on is Bhumi’s stunning fashion game throughout the series. 
Updated:May 14, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Bhumi in 'The Royals'

1/7
Bhumi in 'The Royals'

Bhumi's character Sophia Shekhar, a fierce and independent business owner, delivers major style inspiration in every frame. Stylist Aastha Sharma masterfully blends high-street fashion with powerful, commanding silhouettes.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 7 looks from Bhumi Pednekar in The Royals that fans can’t stop talking about:

Follow Us

The Power Suits

2/7
The Power Suits

From the striking purple suit to sharply tailored waistcoats, Bhumi’s wardrobe is a stylish upgrade to the usual corporate blazer look. Each outfit screams “boss lady” while pushing the boundaries of conventional office fashion.

Follow Us

The Glam Bodycon Dresses

3/7
The Glam Bodycon Dresses

Bhumi brings understated elegance to the screen in a series of body-hugging statement dresses. Whether it’s the bold red number or the timeless black dress paired with a regal neckpiece, these looks speak volumes about Sophia’s confident and headstrong persona.

 

Follow Us

The Desi Fusion Look

4/7
The Desi Fusion Look

In a scene-stealing moment, Bhumi dons a traditional gold net saree that blends classic Indian style with modern aesthetics. Styled with a sleek bun, nude makeup, and a dazzling statement necklace, this look is Pinterest-board worthy and oozes regal charm.

Follow Us

The Maroon Lehenga

5/7
The Maroon Lehenga

Designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, this intricately embroidered maroon and gold lehenga channels pure maharani energy. Paired with a deep-cut blouse, a statement choker, and a breathtaking nath, the look is sheer royal brilliance.

Follow Us

The Vintage White Dress

6/7
The Vintage White Dress

Serving vintage glam with a modern twist, Bhumi stuns in a silk gown layered under a blush-toned feathered cape. The ensemble gives her an ethereal, almost old-Hollywood aura—elegant, soft, yet striking.

Follow Us

The Red Bodysuit

7/7
The Red Bodysuit

This one absolutely deserves a special mention. The fiery red bodysuit perfectly blends boardroom attitude with party energy, making it one of the most talked-about looks in the series.

 

Follow Us
The Royalsthe royals bhumi pednekarBhumi Pednekar looksishan khattar looksbhumi in the royals
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
Auto news
Planning To Buy An SUV? Discover 5 Value For Money Models Under Rs 15 Lakh
camera icon8
title
Pope Leo XIV Salary
How Much Will Pope Leo XIV Earn? Salary, Perks, And Privileges Explained
camera icon8
title
Canara Bank
Canara Bank, Union Bank Announce Special Deposit Schemes --Check Benefits
camera icon20
title
Virat Kohli
Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Retire From Test Cricket Due To Gautam Gambhir? Here’s All You Need to Know
camera icon20
title
Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar stats
Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar After 123 Tests: Who Truly Dominates The Numbers?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK