From Power Suits To Lehengas: Bhumi Pednekar’s Fashion Wins In The Royals
Bhumi in 'The Royals'
Bhumi's character Sophia Shekhar, a fierce and independent business owner, delivers major style inspiration in every frame. Stylist Aastha Sharma masterfully blends high-street fashion with powerful, commanding silhouettes.
Here’s a breakdown of the top 7 looks from Bhumi Pednekar in The Royals that fans can’t stop talking about:
The Power Suits
From the striking purple suit to sharply tailored waistcoats, Bhumi’s wardrobe is a stylish upgrade to the usual corporate blazer look. Each outfit screams “boss lady” while pushing the boundaries of conventional office fashion.
The Glam Bodycon Dresses
Bhumi brings understated elegance to the screen in a series of body-hugging statement dresses. Whether it’s the bold red number or the timeless black dress paired with a regal neckpiece, these looks speak volumes about Sophia’s confident and headstrong persona.
The Desi Fusion Look
In a scene-stealing moment, Bhumi dons a traditional gold net saree that blends classic Indian style with modern aesthetics. Styled with a sleek bun, nude makeup, and a dazzling statement necklace, this look is Pinterest-board worthy and oozes regal charm.
The Maroon Lehenga
Designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, this intricately embroidered maroon and gold lehenga channels pure maharani energy. Paired with a deep-cut blouse, a statement choker, and a breathtaking nath, the look is sheer royal brilliance.
The Vintage White Dress
Serving vintage glam with a modern twist, Bhumi stuns in a silk gown layered under a blush-toned feathered cape. The ensemble gives her an ethereal, almost old-Hollywood aura—elegant, soft, yet striking.
The Red Bodysuit
This one absolutely deserves a special mention. The fiery red bodysuit perfectly blends boardroom attitude with party energy, making it one of the most talked-about looks in the series.
