From Priyanka Chopra To Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood Celebs Serve Style At Wimbledon 2025 – IN PICS

British-Indian actress Charithra Chandran, known for playing Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton, also made waves with her appearance. She wore a white shirt layered with a green cashmere sweater, lambskin shorts, and white bellies, a look that was praised for its balance of comfort and sophistication.She arrived in style and was seen sitting right behind Hollywood stars Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro.