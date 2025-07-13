From Priyanka Chopra To Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood Celebs Serve Style At Wimbledon 2025 – IN PICS
Janhvi Kapoor & Shikhar Pahariya
Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya recently grabbed attention as they were spotted attending a match on July 11. Janhvi looked stunning in a checkered black dress with floral details, while Shikhar complemented her in a crisp blue suit, paired with a white shirt and tie. The couple’s photos quickly went viral online.
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were also spotted at the tournament, watching Serbian icon Novak Djokovic defeat Australia's Alex de Minaur. The two kept it elegant and understated while soaking in the action from the stands.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer-actor Nick Jonas attended Wimbledon on July 2. Priyanka stunned in a white cotton Ralph Lauren dress called the Eldred Cotton Piqué Day Dress, worth approximately Rs 1,84,540 ($2,155), according to fashion page Bollywood Women Closet. Nick kept it classy in a blue and off-white suit, perfectly complementing Priyanka’s summer look.
Neena Gupta & Masaba
Veteran actress Neena Gupta made a graceful appearance with her daughter Masaba Gupta. Neena wore a white Sanganeri saree featuring traditional hand-block floral prints, paired with a white halter-neck blouse, earning praise for her graceful and timeless style.
Avneet Kaur
Actress Avneet Kaur turned heads in a bold white ensemble featuring a low-rise mini skirt and matching top. While some fans loved her modern Wimbledon look, others debated whether it aligned with the tournament’s traditional dress code.
Charithra Chandran
British-Indian actress Charithra Chandran, known for playing Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton, also made waves with her appearance. She wore a white shirt layered with a green cashmere sweater, lambskin shorts, and white bellies, a look that was praised for its balance of comfort and sophistication.She arrived in style and was seen sitting right behind Hollywood stars Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro.
Sonam Kapoor
Fashionista Sonam Kapoor is reportedly all set to make her fourth Wimbledon appearance, according to IANS. Fans are eager to see what she wears for the big match, with a “special outfit” already teased.
All image source: (Instagram/X)
