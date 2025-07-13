Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2931005https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/from-priyanka-chopra-to-janhvi-kapoor-bollywood-celebs-serve-style-at-wimbledon-2025-in-pics-2931005
NewsPhotosFrom Priyanka Chopra To Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood Celebs Serve Style At Wimbledon 2025 – IN PICS
photoDetails

From Priyanka Chopra To Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood Celebs Serve Style At Wimbledon 2025 – IN PICS

From courtside chic to royal-worthy elegance, Bollywood stars made their stylish presence felt at Wimbledon 2025, one of the most prestigious Grand Slam tennis tournaments held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Updated:Jul 13, 2025, 08:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Janhvi Kapoor & Shikhar Pahariya

1/7
Janhvi Kapoor & Shikhar Pahariya

Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya recently grabbed attention as they were spotted attending a match on July 11. Janhvi looked stunning in a checkered black dress with floral details, while Shikhar complemented her in a crisp blue suit, paired with a white shirt and tie. The couple’s photos quickly went viral online.

 

Follow Us

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

2/7
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were also spotted at the tournament, watching Serbian icon Novak Djokovic defeat Australia's Alex de Minaur. The two kept it elegant and understated while soaking in the action from the stands.

Follow Us

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

3/7
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer-actor Nick Jonas attended Wimbledon on July 2. Priyanka stunned in a white cotton Ralph Lauren dress called the Eldred Cotton Piqué Day Dress, worth approximately Rs 1,84,540 ($2,155), according to fashion page Bollywood Women Closet. Nick kept it classy in a blue and off-white suit, perfectly complementing Priyanka’s summer look.

 

Follow Us

Neena Gupta & Masaba

4/7
Neena Gupta & Masaba

Veteran actress Neena Gupta made a graceful appearance with her daughter Masaba Gupta. Neena wore a white Sanganeri saree featuring traditional hand-block floral prints, paired with a white halter-neck blouse, earning praise for her graceful and timeless style.

 

Follow Us

Avneet Kaur

5/7
Avneet Kaur

Actress Avneet Kaur turned heads in a bold white ensemble featuring a low-rise mini skirt and matching top. While some fans loved her modern Wimbledon look, others debated whether it aligned with the tournament’s traditional dress code.

 

Follow Us

Charithra Chandran

6/7
Charithra Chandran

British-Indian actress Charithra Chandran, known for playing Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton, also made waves with her appearance. She wore a white shirt layered with a green cashmere sweater, lambskin shorts, and white bellies, a look that was praised for its balance of comfort and sophistication.She arrived in style and was seen sitting right behind Hollywood stars Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro. 

 

Follow Us

Sonam Kapoor

7/7
Sonam Kapoor

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor is reportedly all set to make her fourth Wimbledon appearance, according to IANS. Fans are eager to see what she wears for the big match, with a “special outfit” already teased.

 

All image source: (Instagram/X)

Follow Us
wimbeldon 2025wimbeldon bollywood celebswimbeldon match celebritieswimbeldon 2025 best looksJanhvi Kapoor & Shikhar Pahariya wimbeldondesi celebs wimbeldonneena gupta best looksneena gupta wimbeldon
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Railways
India’s Most Scenic Toy Trains: A Bucket-List Ride For Every Train Lover
camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
10 Indian Bowlers With Most Wickets In International Cricket: Anil Kumble At Top, Ravindra Jadeja On 5th Spot, Jasprit Bumrah At...
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For July 14- 20: You're Full Of Fire THIS Week, Zodiacs
camera icon10
title
KL Rahul
KL Rahul's Net Worth In 2025: Cars, Brand Deals, IPL Salary & More; Check Jaw-Dropping Earnings Of India Cricketer
camera icon7
title
Ananya Panday
MEET The Man Behind India's First Ever Heart Transplant And His Connection To Actress Ananya Panday
NEWS ON ONE CLICK