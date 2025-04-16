From Priyanka Chopra To Taapsee Pannu: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Kicked Off Their Careers With South Indian Movies

5 / 7

Kriti Sanon began her acting journey with the Telugu film Nenokkadine in 2014. Her impactful debut caught attention and soon led to her Bollywood debut in the same year with Heropanti, opposite Tiger Shroff. Since then, Kriti has delivered a string of hits, establishing herself as one of the most promising stars in Hindi cinema. Recently, she ventured into production with Do Patti, a film that earned widespread acclaim. Marking a significant milestone, Do Patti bagged major honors at the 25th IIFA Awards in Jaipur, Kriti took home the 'Best Actor (Female)' award for her stellar performance in the film.