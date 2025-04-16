Advertisement
From Priyanka Chopra To Taapsee Pannu: 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Kicked Off Their Careers With South Indian Movies

Several Bollywood actresses actually began their careers in South Indian cinema before gaining fame with other films. Surprisingly, they made their striking debuts down South before making it big in Bollywood. Take a look at the B-town divas who started their journey in South Indian films. 
Updated:Apr 16, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Global icon Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut with the Tamil film' Thamizhan' in 2002, followed by her Bollywood debut in 2003 with 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.' With an illustrious career spanning across industries, Priyanka is now set to make a grand return in Indian Cinema with SSMB 29 alongside Mahesh Babu, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz appeared in many Tamil and Telugu films such as Devadasu, Pokiri, and Kedi among others, before her bollywood debut with Barfi which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in pivotal roles. 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

 Deepika Padukone began her cinematic journey with the Kannada film 'Aishwarya' in 2006. After gaining recognition in the South, she made a sensational Bollywood debut with the blockbuster 'Om Shanti Om' (2007) opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Her talent, grace, and screen presence quickly propelled her to superstardom. Over the years, Deepika has delivered powerful performances across genres and continues to be a dominant force in Indian cinema. 

 

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda began her acting journey with the South Indian film 'Boni', but it was Googly alongside Yash that brought her into the spotlight. She made her Bollywood debut with the unconventional 'Raaz Reboot' and gained widespread recognition with 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' alongside Rajkummar Rao, Known for her versatility, Kriti has become a prominent name in both South and Hindi cinema.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon began her acting journey with the Telugu film Nenokkadine in 2014. Her impactful debut caught attention and soon led to her Bollywood debut in the same year with Heropanti, opposite Tiger Shroff. Since then, Kriti has delivered a string of hits, establishing herself as one of the most promising stars in Hindi cinema. Recently, she ventured into production with Do Patti, a film that earned widespread acclaim. Marking a significant milestone, Do Patti bagged major honors at the 25th IIFA Awards in Jaipur, Kriti took home the 'Best Actor (Female)' award for her stellar performance in the film. 

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the dazzling diva of Tinseltown, began her acting journey with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film 'Iruvar' in 1997. That same year, she stepped into Bollywood with 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya'. Over the years, she has delivered several iconic performances, with 'Devdas' standing out as one of her most celebrated roles.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu aka Bollywood's Dillruba made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film 'Jhummandi Naadam'. She entered Tamil cinema in 2011 with 'Aadukalam', followed by her Hindi film debut in 2013 with 'Chashme Baddoor'. Talking about her filmography, Taapsee has consistently surprised audiences with each of her performances. Her latest film, 'Haseen Dillruba franchise', garnered acclaim from both critics and audiences alike.

(All Images: IMDb/ Movie Stills) 

