From Raid 2 to Thunderbolts: 7 Upcoming Releases in May 2025 You Do Not Want To Miss!
Raid 2 – May 1, 2025
Ajay Devgn returns in this much-anticipated sequel, joined by Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. With director Rajkumar Gupta back in charge, Raid 2 revolves around the gritty world of power, politics, and justice. Produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios, this crime drama hits theatres nationwide on May 1.
The Bhootnii – May 1, 2025
Brace yourself for a hilariously haunted ride! The Bhootnii serves up a cocktail of jump scares and jokes with a killer cast—Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan. This horror-comedy is all set to spook and tickle in equal measure. Catch it in cinemas on May 1.
Costao – May 1, 2025
Based on the inspiring life of Costao Fernandes, this gripping biopic stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a role that celebrates sacrifice, bravery, and the human spirit. Produced by an ensemble team including Vinod Bhanushali and Bhavesh Mandalia, Costao premieres exclusively on Zee5 on May 1.
Bhool Chuk Maaf – May 9, 2025
Rom-com lovers, this one's for you. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, Bhool Chuk Maaf blends misadventures in love with laugh-out-loud moments. Produced by Maddock Films, this feel-good entertainer lands in theatres on May 9.
The Royals – May 9, 2025
What happens when age-old royalty meets millennial ambition? Find out in The Royals, a Netflix comedy featuring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. Expect eccentric characters, royal drama, and a lot of laughs when it streams from May 9, brought to you by Pritish Nandy Communications.
Thunderbolts – May 1, 2025
Marvel flips the script with Thunderbolts—an anti-hero ensemble featuring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Darker, grittier, and packed with unexpected twists, this one's a must-watch for superhero fans. Catch it in theatres in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu on May 1.
Karate Kid: Legends – May 30, 2025
Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio return to kick nostalgia into high gear! Karate Kid: Legends revives the beloved franchise with fresh rivalries and old-school values. Presented by Sony Pictures Entertainment India, this legacy sequel lands exclusively in cinemas on May 30.
