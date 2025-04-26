Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2891442https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/from-raid-2-to-thunderbolts-7-upcoming-releases-in-may-2025-you-do-not-want-to-miss-2891442
NewsPhotosFrom Raid 2 to Thunderbolts: 7 Upcoming Releases in May 2025 You Do Not Want To Miss!
photoDetails

From Raid 2 to Thunderbolts: 7 Upcoming Releases in May 2025 You Do Not Want To Miss!

May 2025 seems to be perfect for movie lovers. From adrenaline-pumping sequels to spooky comedies and superhero shakeups, this month’s movie lineup has something for everyone. Whether you're booking tickets for a big-screen spectacle or streaming from your couch, here are the top seven releases you won’t want to miss.
Updated:Apr 26, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Raid 2 – May 1, 2025

1/7
Raid 2 – May 1, 2025

Ajay Devgn returns in this much-anticipated sequel, joined by Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. With director Rajkumar Gupta back in charge, Raid 2 revolves around the gritty world of power, politics, and justice. Produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios, this crime drama hits theatres nationwide on May 1.

Follow Us

The Bhootnii – May 1, 2025

2/7
The Bhootnii – May 1, 2025

Brace yourself for a hilariously haunted ride! The Bhootnii serves up a cocktail of jump scares and jokes with a killer cast—Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan. This horror-comedy is all set to spook and tickle in equal measure. Catch it in cinemas on May 1.

 

Follow Us

Costao – May 1, 2025

3/7
Costao – May 1, 2025

Based on the inspiring life of Costao Fernandes, this gripping biopic stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a role that celebrates sacrifice, bravery, and the human spirit. Produced by an ensemble team including Vinod Bhanushali and Bhavesh Mandalia, Costao premieres exclusively on Zee5 on May 1.

Follow Us

Bhool Chuk Maaf – May 9, 2025

4/7
Bhool Chuk Maaf – May 9, 2025

Rom-com lovers, this one's for you. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, Bhool Chuk Maaf blends misadventures in love with laugh-out-loud moments. Produced by Maddock Films, this feel-good entertainer lands in theatres on May 9.

Follow Us

The Royals – May 9, 2025

5/7
The Royals – May 9, 2025

What happens when age-old royalty meets millennial ambition? Find out in The Royals, a Netflix comedy featuring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar. Expect eccentric characters, royal drama, and a lot of laughs when it streams from May 9, brought to you by Pritish Nandy Communications.

 

Follow Us

Thunderbolts – May 1, 2025

6/7
Thunderbolts – May 1, 2025

Marvel flips the script with Thunderbolts—an anti-hero ensemble featuring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Darker, grittier, and packed with unexpected twists, this one's a must-watch for superhero fans. Catch it in theatres in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu on May 1.

Follow Us

Karate Kid: Legends – May 30, 2025

7/7
Karate Kid: Legends – May 30, 2025

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio return to kick nostalgia into high gear! Karate Kid: Legends revives the beloved franchise with fresh rivalries and old-school values. Presented by Sony Pictures Entertainment India, this legacy sequel lands exclusively in cinemas on May 30.

 

Follow Us
Upcoming releasesmay releasesraid 2bhootniCostaoThe Royals
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Air Cooler Tips
6 Easy Tips To Make Your Air Cooler Perform Better
camera icon8
title
MS Dhoni
Indian Cricketers To Play 400 Or More T20 Matches: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli And...; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Hotness Alert! 7 Bold Beachwears Looks To Steal From Janhvi Kapoor
camera icon8
title
Pope Francis Net Worth
How Much Did Pope Francis Earn? His Net Worth Will Surprise You, And It Will Be Inherited By…
camera icon13
title
indian state according to your zodiac
Indian State You Are According To Your Zodiac- Check Your State Vibe
NEWS ON ONE CLICK