From Raksha Bandhan To Jigra: 8 Bollywood Films That Pay Tribute To The Bond Of Brotherhood
National Brother's Day is a special occasion to honour the unique bond between brothers and sisters. It’s a day to reflect on the memories, love, and, sometimes, the rivalry that exists in sibling relationships.
National Brother's Day
To celebrate this day, we’ve compiled a list of seven movies that perfectly capture the essence of brother-sister relationships, portraying their ups and downs in engaging and heartfelt stories.
Raksha Bandhan
This film beautifully encapsulates the spirit of the Raksha Bandhan festival, which celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. Starring Akshay Kumar, the story revolves around a man's dedication to protect his sisters while tackling societal issues, illustrating the profound commitment and love that characterize sibling relationships.
Jigra
A tale of love, loyalty, and family dynamics, Jigra portrays the complexities of brotherhood. The film dives into the responsibility that siblings feel towards each other, showcasing how challenges can either strengthen their bond or drive them apart. It’s a contemporary narrative that resonates with many viewers.
Sarbjit
Based on a true story, Sarbjit highlights the deep connection between a sister and her brother. Randeep Hooda's portrayal of Sarbjit Singh and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's role as his sister Dalbir Kaur showcases a heart-wrenching journey as she fights for his release from a Pakistani prison. Their bond demonstrates the lengths to which siblings will go for each other.
Ghumraah
This thriller brings forth a gripping tale of family ties intertwined with mystery. Featuring a strong narrative around belief and betrayal, Ghumraah explores how familial bonds can be tested under dire circumstances. The sibling dynamics play a crucial role in unfolding the plot, emphasizing trust and sacrifice.
Dil Dhadakne Do
Set against the backdrop of a luxury cruise, this film follows the lives of a dysfunctional family and centers around the brother-sister duo played by Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. Their relationship is a mixture of love, rivalry, and support, as they navigate their individual aspirations while being tied to each other’s fates.
Iqbal
A touching sports drama, Iqbal showcases the bond between a brother and sister, where the sister supports her brother's dream of playing cricket despite their family's struggles. The film highlights how siblings can motivate one another to overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams, showcasing the empowerment that comes from familial support.
Agnipath
This powerful tale of vengeance and redemption features Hrithik Roshan as a brother seeking justice for his sister’s tragic ordeal. The film portrays how familial bonds can drive one’s actions and the extent to which a sibling will go to protect the other, setting the stage for a gripping storyline filled with emotion and intensity.
Bumm Bumm Bole
This lesser-known gem is a charming film about childhood and sibling love. It captures the innocence of sibling relationships as it tells the story of two siblings navigating their challenges. Their playful bond and adventures teach valuable life lessons about loyalty and love.
These movies reflect the beauty and complexity of brother-sister relationships. They illustrate how, despite possible conflicts and misunderstandings, the love between siblings remains unbreakable. This National Brother's Day, take some time to reflect on your own sibling bonds, and maybe even enjoy a movie night featuring these heartfelt films!
