From Ranveer Singh to Gauahar Khan : Actors and singers who faced FWICE bans, boycotts and non-cooperation directives over the years
After FWICE withdrew its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh in the Don 3 controversy, here's a look at other celebrities—including Diljit Dosanjh, Mika Singh, Gauahar Khan and Chunky Panday, who have faced action from the film workers' body over the years.
Ranveer Singh's non-cooperation directive withdrawn
Actor Ranveer Singh recently made headlines after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) withdrew the non-cooperation directive issued against him following a complaint by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.
Why did Farhan Akhtar approach FWICE?
According to Akhtar, Ranveer Singh allegedly exited his upcoming film Don 3 just days before shooting was scheduled to begin, resulting in substantial losses for the production.
Following requests from the Producers Guild of India, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPAA), and the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), FWICE eventually revoked the directive and urged all parties to resolve the matter amicably.
Other stars who have faced FWICE action
Over the years, FWICE has issued bans, boycotts, and non-cooperation directives against several celebrities. Here's a look at some notable cases:
Pakistani actors
Following the 2016 Uri terror attack and renewed tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, FWICE reiterated its opposition to Pakistani artists working in India.
As a result, several Pakistani actors, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir, were barred from participating in Indian film and entertainment projects despite enjoying significant popularity among Indian audiences.
Diljit Dosanjh in 2025
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh faced FWICE action after appearing alongside Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3.
Although the film was not released in India, it was released overseas and actively promoted by Diljit in international markets, including London.
FWICE subsequently issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor-singer and asked its affiliated members—including technicians, workers and suppliers—not to work with him. The federation also wrote to T-Series, urging the production house to remove him from Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh.
However, after intervention by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, FWICE allowed Diljit to complete the shooting of Border 2. The federation maintained that its directive against him would continue beyond the exception granted for the film.
Despite the controversy, Diljit went on to complete work on Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, which is scheduled for release on June 12, 2026.
Mika Singh in 2019
Singer Mika Singh was boycotted by FWICE in 2019 after he performed at a wedding in Karachi, Pakistan.
The move also drew criticism from the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA). Reports suggested that Mika had performed at an event hosted by a relative of former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf.
Addressing the controversy at a press conference, Mika admitted that the timing of his visit was inappropriate.
"The timing was wrong that I went there because the decision on Article 370 had just been taken. I apologise for the mistake and I won't repeat it again," he said.
Following his apology and discussions with FWICE officials, the boycott was eventually revoked. The ban lasted a little over a week.
Gauahar Khan in 2021
FWICE issued a two-month non-cooperation directive against actor Gauahar Khan in May 2021 over an alleged violation of Covid-19 protocols.
The action followed a police complaint filed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which alleged that Khan resumed shooting despite testing positive for Covid-19 and being advised to remain in quarantine.
Condemning the alleged violation, FWICE stated that its members should distance themselves from any professional association with the actor during the period of the directive.
Chunky Panday's week-long ban
Actor Chunky Panday has also spoken publicly about facing a FWICE ban early in his career.
Recalling the incident, Panday said the controversy dates back to 1986 when the film industry had gone on strike against heavy taxation and surcharges on cinema tickets and equipment.
At the time, producer Pahlaj Nihalani continued shooting Aag Hi Aag, the film that marked Panday's debut. While senior stars such as Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha also worked on the project during the strike, Panday said he was the only one who faced disciplinary action.
"I was a newcomer then. My film hadn't even been released, so eventually I got banned for about a week," Panday recalled.
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