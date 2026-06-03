From Ranveer Singh to Gauahar Khan : Actors and singers who faced FWICE bans, boycotts and non-cooperation directives over the years

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Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh faced FWICE action after appearing alongside Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3.

Although the film was not released in India, it was released overseas and actively promoted by Diljit in international markets, including London.

FWICE subsequently issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor-singer and asked its affiliated members—including technicians, workers and suppliers—not to work with him. The federation also wrote to T-Series, urging the production house to remove him from Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh.

However, after intervention by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, FWICE allowed Diljit to complete the shooting of Border 2. The federation maintained that its directive against him would continue beyond the exception granted for the film.

Despite the controversy, Diljit went on to complete work on Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, which is scheduled for release on June 12, 2026.