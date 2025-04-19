Advertisement
From Red Carpets To Met Gala: Kiara Advani Gears Up For Her Historic Fashion Debut
From Red Carpets To Met Gala: Kiara Advani Gears Up For Her Historic Fashion Debut

A look back at the style icon's most unforgettable moments.

Updated:Apr 19, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
A Debut That Marks a New Era

1/10
A Debut That Marks a New Era

Kiara Advani is gearing up for her most anticipated fashion moment yet — her debut at the Met Gala. But this isn’t just about the red carpet. It’s about a woman stepping into a new chapter, glowing with grace as she embraces motherhood, and doing so on the world’s most prestigious style stage. A look back at the style icon's most unforgettable moments.

The Crimson Couture That Broke the Internet

2/10
The Crimson Couture That Broke the Internet

In this unforgettable crimson gown, Kiara served full-on drama with a thigh-high slit, corset bodice, and sweeping train. Structured, sultry, and seriously show-stopping.

Red, Refined, and Fearless

3/10
Red, Refined, and Fearless

This one-shoulder cut-out draped gown was a masterclass in modern glamour. With bold asymmetry and a slit that turned heads, Kiara wore this look like a second skin.

A Frosted Fantasy in Ice Blue

4/10
A Frosted Fantasy in Ice Blue

With precision-cut silhouettes and flowing fabric, this icy blue gown blended structure with softness. With the intricate cut-outs and a drape that flowed like water, she looked straight out of a couture fantasy.

Hollywood Glamour Meets Indian Royalty

5/10
Hollywood Glamour Meets Indian Royalty

At Cannes, Kiara stunned in a sculpted black-and-pink masterpiece. From the corset detailing to the fishtail hemline, it was a look that whispered elegance and screamed star power.

Vintage Romance in Powder Pink

6/10
Vintage Romance in Powder Pink

Channeling vintage glamour, Kiara looked like a dream in this powder pink gown paired with black opera gloves. Soft curls and a gentle silhouette completed the timeless look.

Refined Sophistication in Satin

7/10
Refined Sophistication in Satin

This ivory satin gown with a deep neckline and thigh-high slit captured Kiara’s signature elegance — effortless, poised, and powerful.

Saree, Reinvented

8/10
Saree, Reinvented

In this pre-draped pastel saree concept, Kiara merged tradition with trend. The mermaid silhouette and romantic waves added a soft, contemporary edge.

Sleek, Bold, and Unapologetic

9/10
Sleek, Bold, and Unapologetic

This black floor-length gown featured a plunging neckline and a standout floral embellishment. Minimalist but bold, the look spoke volumes without trying too hard.

A Fairytale in Florals

10/10
A Fairytale in Florals

This strapless floral tulle gown with a sweetheart neckline was pure magic. Ethereal and romantic, it proved she’s not just dressing up—she’s creating visual poetry.

