NewsPhotosFrom Saiyaara To Aashiqui: 6 Bollywood Movies Based On Musical Dramas
From Saiyaara To Aashiqui: 6 Bollywood Movies Based On Musical Dramas

Whether it's the slow heartbreak of Aashiqui 2, or the urban lives of Metro... In Dino, these musical dramas prove that in Bollywood, sometimes music doesn’t follow the story; it is the story.
Updated:Jul 17, 2025, 07:25 PM IST
7 Bollywood Movies Based On Musical Dramas

In Bollywood, music is often used to elevate a scene, but in musical dramas, it's the heart of the story. These films don’t just feature songs; their plots revolve around music, love, and the emotional connection that melodies create. Here are 6 Bollywood musical dramas where the soundtrack is the story:

Saiyaara

Saiyaara is a romantic drama that delves into the passionate love story of two individuals, portrayed by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film traces their emotional journey as they fall in love while working together professionally.

Aashiqui 2

In this film, the protagonist is a singer battling alcoholism, and the woman he loves becomes a rising star. Their relationship unfolds through soulful tracks like “Tum Hi Ho” and “Sun Raha Hai.” Every major turning point in the story is defined by a song, making it one of Bollywood's most iconic music-based love stories.

 

Life in a Metro

This multi-narrative drama uses music as a storytelling tool. Instead of being used just in the background, a live band (featuring singer KK and composer Pritam) performs during transitions.

 

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

A film where every emotion, love, longing, and loss is tied to a song. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is essentially a story of unrequited love and self-discovery told through its music. The characters often use singing and lyrics as an emotional release.

 

Metro In Dino

A spiritual sequel to Life In A... Metro, this film is a music-driven narrative. With Pritam returning for the score and a fresh cast navigating urban love and conflict, it follows the same formula: stories of love and pain, told through deeply emotive music.

 

Rockstar

In Rockstar, Ranbir Kapoor plays a boy whose heartbreak turns him into a rock legend. A.R. Rahman’s electrifying album isn't just a soundtrack; it’s the emotional arc of the character. Music is both the source of his pain and his escape, making this a raw, powerful musical drama. (All Images: IMDb)

 

