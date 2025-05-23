Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2905222https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/from-sending-vials-of-blood-to-living-in-the-same-house-8-times-bollywood-celebrities-faced-trespassers-and-obsessive-stalkers-2905222
NewsPhotosFrom 'Sending Vials Of Blood' To 'Living In The Same House', 8 Times Bollywood Celebrities Faced Trespassers And Obsessive Stalkers
photoDetails

From 'Sending Vials Of Blood' To 'Living In The Same House', 8 Times Bollywood Celebrities Faced Trespassers And Obsessive Stalkers

Following the recent arrest of two individuals for allegedly trying to enter Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence, let's explore some haunting moments faced by Bollywood actors involving obsessed fans.
Updated:May 23, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Bollywood Celebrities Obsessive Stalkers

1/9
Bollywood Celebrities Obsessive Stalkers

From Salman Khan To Wamiqa Gabbi, lets take a look at moments Bollywood actors involving obsessed fans.

Follow Us

Salman Khan

2/9
Salman Khan

In a shocking development, a woman and a man were arrested by the Bandra Police for trespassing on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's building on two separate occasions. Two FIRs were lodged against the individuals who trespassed on Salman's building, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai's Bandra West area on Tuesday and Wednesday, as per media reports. She is currently being interrogated, and authorities are verifying her identity and place of origin, said ANI.

Follow Us

Govinda

3/9
Govinda

In an episode of 'Timeout with Ankit,' Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, shared a strange incident where a fan disguised as a maid lived with them for nearly three weeks. Sunita noted that the fan stayed for about 20 days before the situation was resolved and felt relieved that nothing harmful happened during that time.

Follow Us

Raveena Tandon

4/9
Raveena Tandon

In an interview with ETimes, Raveena recalled her frightening encounters with obsessed fans, specifically a fan from Goa who believed he was married to her. This delusion resulted in alarming acts, such as sending vials of blood and disturbing letters. Raveena described the ordeal as terrifying, noting, "He was absolutely sure that he was married to me and my kids were actually his kids. It was really crazy and scary."

Follow Us

Saif Ali Khan

5/9
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat around 2:30 a.m. on January 16, 2025. The assailant confronted the actor's maid, and when Saif tried to intervene, the situation turned violent, resulting in several stab wounds. The actor was later rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent a 2.5-hour surgery, with the actor now in stable condition, reported ANI.

Follow Us

John Abraham

6/9
John Abraham

In 2013, a male admirer began stalking actor John Abraham, even going so far as to attempt to contact his parents. As a result, John eventually had to involve the police to address the situation. He filed a complaint with the Bandra police about an unidentified caller who had been harassing him for a month. A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, “The accused has not called Abraham since he made the complaint. However, we have some leads and are in the process of identifying the suspect. We are using technical surveillance to determine his location,” as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Follow Us

Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal

7/9
Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal

In 2022, as reported by the Times of India, police identified a stalker who was allegedly sending messages to both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The stalker claimed on his Instagram account that he was married to Katrina. It has also been alleged that he posted videos threatening Katrina's husband and even made threats against her sister, Isabelle Kaif.

Follow Us

Sushmita Sen

8/9
Sushmita Sen

An infatuated fan allegedly began sending lavish gifts to her, though she chose not to worry about it. However, the frequency of these gifts continued to escalate until one day she received a bridal dress along with wedding accessories. This marked the start of a barrage of obscene messages and letters threatening her to either marry him or face dire consequences. As a result, she felt it was necessary to file a police complaint, as reported by Telegraph India.

Follow Us

Wamiqa Gabbi

9/9
Wamiqa Gabbi

Reflecting on her time in Punjabi films, she recalled a particular incident involving a boy who was also her classmate. She told Mashable India, that he once texted her, "Where are your uncle and aunt going?" This message frightened her, making her wonder if he was outside her house, potentially stalking her.

Follow Us
fan obsessionSushmita SenWamiqa GabbiVicky KaushalKatrina KaifKatrina Kaif StalkerVicky Kaushal StalkerSushmita Sen StalkerJohn Abraham StalkerJohn AbrahamWamiqa Gabbi StalkerSalman KhanSalman Khan StalkerGovindaGovinda StalkerSunita Ahuja Stalker IncidentRaveena tandonRaveena Tandon stalkerBollywoodcelebritiesStalkerstrespassersobsessive fansvials of bloodCelebrity homescelebrity safetyBollywood Newsfan incidentstrespassing cases
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 playoffs
IPL Teams With The Most Playoff Qualifications: CSK Tops List, MI & RCB Follow- Check Rankings
camera icon10
title
Indian cricketers business ventures
Top 5 Indian Cricketers Who Are Now Business Tycoons: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar And More - Check Details
camera icon6
title
First For India: Eiffel Tower-Inspired Rotating Restaurant At 125 Feet Height On Goa's Zuari Bridge - Check Cost, Opening Date, Other Details
camera icon10
title
10 oldest countries in world
10 Oldest Countries In The World, India Ranks At….Check Full List Here
camera icon8
title
IPL 2026 player releases
7 Retained IPL Players Who Might Be Released Before IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Mayank Yadav & More - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK