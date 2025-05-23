From 'Sending Vials Of Blood' To 'Living In The Same House', 8 Times Bollywood Celebrities Faced Trespassers And Obsessive Stalkers
Bollywood Celebrities Obsessive Stalkers
From Salman Khan To Wamiqa Gabbi, lets take a look at moments Bollywood actors involving obsessed fans.
Salman Khan
In a shocking development, a woman and a man were arrested by the Bandra Police for trespassing on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's building on two separate occasions. Two FIRs were lodged against the individuals who trespassed on Salman's building, Galaxy Apartments, in Mumbai's Bandra West area on Tuesday and Wednesday, as per media reports. She is currently being interrogated, and authorities are verifying her identity and place of origin, said ANI.
Govinda
In an episode of 'Timeout with Ankit,' Sunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, shared a strange incident where a fan disguised as a maid lived with them for nearly three weeks. Sunita noted that the fan stayed for about 20 days before the situation was resolved and felt relieved that nothing harmful happened during that time.
Raveena Tandon
In an interview with ETimes, Raveena recalled her frightening encounters with obsessed fans, specifically a fan from Goa who believed he was married to her. This delusion resulted in alarming acts, such as sending vials of blood and disturbing letters. Raveena described the ordeal as terrifying, noting, "He was absolutely sure that he was married to me and my kids were actually his kids. It was really crazy and scary."
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat around 2:30 a.m. on January 16, 2025. The assailant confronted the actor's maid, and when Saif tried to intervene, the situation turned violent, resulting in several stab wounds. The actor was later rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent a 2.5-hour surgery, with the actor now in stable condition, reported ANI.
John Abraham
In 2013, a male admirer began stalking actor John Abraham, even going so far as to attempt to contact his parents. As a result, John eventually had to involve the police to address the situation. He filed a complaint with the Bandra police about an unidentified caller who had been harassing him for a month. A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, “The accused has not called Abraham since he made the complaint. However, we have some leads and are in the process of identifying the suspect. We are using technical surveillance to determine his location,” as reported by the Hindustan Times.
Katrina Kaif - Vicky Kaushal
In 2022, as reported by the Times of India, police identified a stalker who was allegedly sending messages to both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The stalker claimed on his Instagram account that he was married to Katrina. It has also been alleged that he posted videos threatening Katrina's husband and even made threats against her sister, Isabelle Kaif.
Sushmita Sen
An infatuated fan allegedly began sending lavish gifts to her, though she chose not to worry about it. However, the frequency of these gifts continued to escalate until one day she received a bridal dress along with wedding accessories. This marked the start of a barrage of obscene messages and letters threatening her to either marry him or face dire consequences. As a result, she felt it was necessary to file a police complaint, as reported by Telegraph India.
Wamiqa Gabbi
Reflecting on her time in Punjabi films, she recalled a particular incident involving a boy who was also her classmate. She told Mashable India, that he once texted her, "Where are your uncle and aunt going?" This message frightened her, making her wonder if he was outside her house, potentially stalking her.
