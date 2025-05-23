From 'Sending Vials Of Blood' To 'Living In The Same House', 8 Times Bollywood Celebrities Faced Trespassers And Obsessive Stalkers

6 / 9

In 2013, a male admirer began stalking actor John Abraham, even going so far as to attempt to contact his parents. As a result, John eventually had to involve the police to address the situation. He filed a complaint with the Bandra police about an unidentified caller who had been harassing him for a month. A police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, “The accused has not called Abraham since he made the complaint. However, we have some leads and are in the process of identifying the suspect. We are using technical surveillance to determine his location,” as reported by the Hindustan Times.