From Seven To Knives Out: 7 Must-Watch Crime Thrillers That Will Keep You Hooked

Are you also a fan of Crime thriller? Here is the list of seven must watch thrillers you should watch and re-watch bevause these never get old. From gripping investigations to intense action and emotional depth, these seven crime thrillers deliver suspense at its best.

Updated:Jun 07, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
Prisoners

1/7
Prisoners

Released in 2013, this psychological thriller is a story of two young girls who went missing and their fathers took matters into their own hands, exploring the themes of ambiguity, justice, morality and parental fear. The movie shows how far someone will go when a loved one goes missing.

Before The Devil Knows You're Dead

2/7
Before The Devil Knows You're Dead

This gripping crime thriller was released in 2007, revolves around the story of two brothers who are desperate for money and plan to rob their parents’ jewelry store and they did a horrible job . The film delves into complex family relationships and the consequences of desperation.

Die Hard

3/7
Die Hard

Released in 1988, this action film is a story of a cop who found himself trapped  in a terrorist takeover of a Los Angeles skyscraper and was forced to take action on his own. The movie is a perfect blend of suspense, humor, and explosive sequences.

All Of Us Are Dead

4/7
All Of Us Are Dead

Released in 2022, this South Korean thrilling drama explores the themes of friendship and survival through the story of a school which is attacked by the zombies and students are forced to make life-or-death decisions to survive.

My Name

5/7
My Name

This revenge thriller was released in 2021, the story is about Yoon Ji-woo who joined the criminal gang to take revenge for her father’s murder, discovering the themes of revenge, loyalty and betrayal. The movie is packed with action, undercover drama, and psychological complexity.

Seven

6/7
Seven

Released in 1995, this dark thriller revolves around the story of two detectives who are tracking a serial killer whose murders are inspired by the seven deadly sins, a perfect gritty murder mystery with shocking ending that will keep you hooked till the very end.

Knives Out

7/7
Knives Out

Released in 2019, this mystery thriller film follows a mysterious murder of a popular novelist and how the entire family became the suspect when a renowned detective is given the task to unravel the truth. The movie is clever, fast-paced, and full of unexpected twists.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK