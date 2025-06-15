Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Shah Rukh Khan To Akshay Kumar – These Heartwarming Father-Daughter Bonds Will Melt Your Heart!
From Shah Rukh Khan To Akshay Kumar – These Heartwarming Father-Daughter Bonds Will Melt Your Heart!

Beyond acing versatile roles on-screen, many of Indian cinema’s leading men are also full-time fathers off-screen a role they take on with unmatched love and dedication. From heartwarming moments to glimpses of their close-knit bonds, here’s celebrating some of the most adorable father-daughter relationships this Father’s Day!
Updated:Jun 15, 2025, 02:25 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan make for the ultimate father-daughter duo, often winning hearts with their affectionate bond. Whether it’s King Khan being protective during public appearances, cheering together at IPL matches, or collaborating on their upcoming film, their connection is both deeply personal and creatively inspiring.

Akshay Kumar and Nitara Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Nitara Kumar

Akshay Kumar has always kept his daughter Nitara away from the limelight, but their rare public appearances never go unnoticed. Just a few months ago, Akshay and Nitara’s adorable moments at the ISPL Season 2 finale melted hearts, showing his playful and caring side as a father.

Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

Ranbir Kapoor is a doting dad to Raha, and their bond has captured public imagination. With fans noticing striking resemblances between the two, their endearing father-daughter moments whether at home or out and about consistently win admiration and love online.

 

Ram Charan and Klin Kaara

Ram Charan and Klin Kaara

Ram Charan’s heartwarming bond with his daughter Klin Kaara continues to charm the internet. From playful interactions to sharing sweet moments at Madame Tussauds in London, the superstar proves he’s as much a family man as he is a global icon.

Raj Kundra and Samisha

Raj Kundra and Samisha

Raj Kundra often gives fans a peek into his world with daughter Samisha through sweet social media posts. Whether it’s sharing playful clips or highlighting his nurturing side, their affectionate father-daughter bond has won over admirers time and again.

Happy Fathers Dayfathers day 2025srk-suhanaAkshay KumarNitaraRam CharanRaj Kundra
