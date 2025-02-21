Advertisement
From 'Sourav Ganguly Biopic' To 'Maalik': Check Rajkummar Rao's Upcoming Films
From 'Sourav Ganguly Biopic' To 'Maalik': Check Rajkummar Rao's Upcoming Films

Updated:Feb 21, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao's Upcoming Movies

Rajkummar Rao's Upcoming Movies

After Stree 2 and Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Rajkummar Rao is set for a dynamic year with a diverse lineup of films across genres. Fans are eagerly awaiting new announcements about his upcoming projects.

Raj's 2025 Lineup

Raj's 2025 Lineup

Rajkummar Rao’s 2025 lineup, ranging from comedy to crime thrillers, promises a thrilling mix of stories set to premiere in theaters and on streaming platforms. Fans are eagerly anticipating what he will bring to the table with his signature versatility and charm.

Sourav Ganguly Biopic

Sourav Ganguly Biopic

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly confirmed that Rajkummar Rao will portray him in his upcoming biopic. Speaking to the media, he said, "From what I've heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the role... but there are issues of dates, so it will take more than a year to hit the screens." Fans are now eagerly awaiting further updates on the much-anticipated film.

Bhool Chuk Maaf - Theatres

Bhool Chuk Maaf - Theatres

Bhool Chuk Maaf is a time-loop film where the same day keeps repeating. Rajkummar Rao plays Ranjan, a groom stuck reliving his haldi ceremony over and over. The recently released teaser has been well received, with audiences praising the film’s fresh concept and Rajkummar’s impeccable comic timing. Adding to the excitement, it also marks his first on-screen collaboration with Wamiqa Gabbi. Directed and written by Karan Sharma, the film is set to hit theaters on April 10.

Toaster - Netflix

Toaster - Netflix

Toaster, starring Rajkummar Rao alongside Sanya Malhotra, is already creating buzz with its quirky premise. Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary and produced under Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s banner, KAMPA Films, the film follows a man determined to retrieve a toaster he gifted at a wedding, leading to unexpected chaos. Adding to the excitement, the film has already caught the attention of celebrities, with industry insiders praising its unique storyline.

Maalik - Theatres

Maalik - Theatres

Maalik promises one of Rajkummar Rao’s most intense performances. This upcoming crime thriller, rooted in ambition and power struggles, remains largely under wraps, but its dark and gripping theme has already sparked curiosity among fans. The film is all set to release on June 20, 2025. 

(Image: @rajkummar_rao/ Instagram)

