Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly confirmed that Rajkummar Rao will portray him in his upcoming biopic. Speaking to the media, he said, "From what I've heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the role... but there are issues of dates, so it will take more than a year to hit the screens." Fans are now eagerly awaiting further updates on the much-anticipated film.