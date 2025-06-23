Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Squid Game To Bloodhounds: These Are The Most Anticipated K-Dramas For A Sequel Season
From Squid Game To Bloodhounds: These Are The Most Anticipated K-Dramas For A Sequel Season

From the death-defying games of Squid Games to the bloody and fast paced action of Bloodhounds, Here's a list of 9 K-Dramas which can be renewed for a sequel season.  

Updated:Jun 23, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
From Squid Game To Bloodhounds: These Are The Most Anticipated K-Dramas For A Sequel Season

1/10
The most anticipated K-Dramas which need to be renewed for a new season are here.

The most anticipated K-Dramas which need to be renewed for a new season are here.  

Reborn Rich

2/10
Reborn Rich

Apart from Vincenzo Song Joong Ki has another K-Drama which is being renewed for its 2nd season. Reborn Rich is about when an employee is murdered is reborn as the youngest son of the company wants revenge from the family. 

All Of Us Are Dead

3/10
All Of Us Are Dead

This zombie thriller show created buzz ever since its release. All of us are dead was released in 2022 and people were waiting for its next season but now there wait is over because it is been renewed for a 2nd season. 

Bloodhounds

4/10
Bloodhounds

After Squid Game this K-Drama was highly anticipated and audience were asking for a 2nd season responding to there requests Bloodhounds has been officially renewed for a 2nd season. The 1st season can be viewed on Netflix. 

Signal

5/10
Signal

This 2016 K-Drama got an Indian adaptation in 2024 titled Gyarah Gyarah is anticipated and renewed for a 2nd season considering its popularity.  

A Shop For Killers

6/10
A Shop For Killers

This 2024 action entertainer titled A Shop For Killers has in total of 8 episodes has been renewed for its 2nd season. The show's 1st season was streamed on JioHotstar. 

Moving

7/10
Moving

Moving is a superhero K-Drama which shows us some teenagers with extraordinary abilities going up against the most powerful governments is renewed for a 2nd season. 

Taxi Driver

8/10
Taxi Driver

The crime drama Taxi Driver already has 2 seasons and the 3rd season of it is scheduled to release in the second half of 2025 on SBS. 

Study Group

9/10
Study Group

Study Group is a fresh pick on this list. Despite being a newer K-Drama it is completing with Weak Hero Class 1 with an exciting and fun loving action entertainer with a great action chereography it is being renewed for a 2nd season though the release date is not yet confirmed. 

Squid Game

10/10
Squid Game

This K-Drama is most anticipated for its upcoming season from the other K-Dramas on this list. You know it you love it because this is none other than 'Squid Game' with so many death-defying games and memorable performances from the actors. This show will premiere its 3rd season on 27th June 2025. 

