From Surviving Breast Surgery At 16 To Making History: Meet Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025
Miss World 2025 Crowned in Hyderabad
Miss Thailand, Opal Suchata Chuangsri, made history by becoming the first Thai woman to win the Miss World title at the 72nd edition of the pageant, held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Saturday. She was crowned by Miss World 2024, Krystyna Pyszková.
Who Is Opal Suchata Chuangsri?
Crowned Miss World Thailand 2025 earlier this year, Opal’s journey to the global crown has been inspiring. Born on March 20, 2003, in the scenic coastal city of Phuket, she grew up in a family deeply rooted in hospitality. Her parents, Thanet Donkamnerd and Supatra Chuangsri, run a private business in Thalang, Phuket.
A 21-Year-Old History-Maker
At just 21 years old, Opal has carved her name in history. Raised in Phuket, she is fluent in Thai, English, and Chinese, making her a true global citizen and communicator.
Academic Excellence
Opal completed her schooling at the prestigious Triam Udom Suksa School in Bangkok. She is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in politics and international Relations at the Faculty of Political Science, Thammasat University.
Advocacy: “Opal For Her”
Beyond the pageant stage, Opal is deeply committed to women’s health advocacy. At the age of 16, she underwent surgery to remove a benign breast lump. This personal experience inspired her to launch the “Opal For Her” campaign, focused on breast health awareness and early detection, championing women’s empowerment and well-being.
Her Journey in Pageantry
Opal’s pageant career began in 2021 with Miss Rattanakosin. In 2022, she competed in Miss Universe Thailand, finishing as the third runner-up. She was later promoted to second runner-up following the resignation of Nicolene Limsnukan. In 2024, she represented Thailand at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico City, competing with contestants from 125 countries.
The Winning Answer
During the final Q&A round, actor Sonu Sood asked Opal what her journey had taught her about storytelling and personal responsibility. Her graceful response won hearts: “I’ve learned we must become people our loved ones look up to. No matter how far we go, our actions should always speak louder
