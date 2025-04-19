Advertisement
From Taapsee Pannu's Pink To Kangana Ranaut's Queen: 7 Must-Watch Female-Led Films That Redefined Bollywood!

Gone are the days when Bollywood was dominated by male-centric narratives. Today, leading ladies are delivering powerful performances and breaking stereotypes—both on-screen and at the box office. Here’s a look at 7 female-led films that are a must-watch for every movie buff!
Updated:Apr 19, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
Pink (2016)

Pink (2016)

Featuring Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang, Pink redefined the landscape of women-centric cinema. This National Award-winning courtroom drama emphasized the importance of consent—“No means no”—and explored the complexities of women’s rights in modern Indian society.

 

Pataakha (2018)

Pataakha (2018)

Starring Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra, this rustic drama tells the tale of two sisters locked in a fierce love-hate relationship. Their raw performances and the film’s authentic rural backdrop earned it both critical acclaim and commercial success

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Alia Bhatt won hearts and accolades for her powerful portrayal of Gangubai—a young woman forced into prostitution who rises to become a formidable madam and influential figure in Bombay’s red-light district. The film was a critical and box office hit.

 

Dangal (2016)

Dangal (2016)

This blockbuster biographical sports drama was career-defining for Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It shattered gender norms by showcasing the real-life story of two sisters who wrestled their way to international fame. Dangal went on to become India’s highest-grossing film, earning over ₹2,000 crore worldwide.

Laapataa Ladies (2024)

Laapataa Ladies (2024)

Set in rural India, this heartwarming tale follows two young brides who accidentally get swapped on a train. Their journey toward self-discovery and independence struck a chord with audiences and earned the film the honor of being India’s official entry to the 97th Academy Awards. Starring Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel, it was directed by Kiran Rao.

Crew (2024)

Crew (2024)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon delivered laughs and thrills in this comedy-heist drama. Crew impressed at the global box office and emerged as the sixth highest-grossing film of 2024, proving that audiences are ready for female-driven fun.

Queen (2014)

Queen (2014)

A timeless classic starring Kangana Ranaut, Queen tells the inspiring story of a shy Punjabi girl who embarks on her honeymoon alone after her fiancé calls off their wedding. Lauded by critics and audiences alike, the film was hailed as one of the best of 2014 and inspired countless women to embrace independence.

