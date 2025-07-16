From The Roshans To House Of Secrets: 7 Indian Documentaries On Netflix You Can't Miss
Indian Documentaries Watchlist: This weekend, dive into these spine-chilling documentaries based on true events. Relive what really happened, understand the 'why' behind it all, and hear firsthand accounts from the people who lived through it. A gripping, raw, and unmissable experience. From award winning docu series to haunted truths this list has it all. Check full list!c
Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case
'Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case' that delves into the chilling Koodathayi cyanide killings in Kerala, India, where six family members died between 2002 and 2016. The film centers on Jolly Joseph, accused of poisoning her relatives with cyanide-laced food to inherit property and marry her lover.
Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi
Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi is about Chandrakant Jha, a serial killer active in Delhi from 2003 to 2007. Known for leaving decapitated bodies near Tihar Jail with mocking notes, the series delves into his crimes, motivations, and the investigation, featuring insights from law enforcement and experts.
Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous
'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' explores the life of Indian rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh. Directed by Mozez Singh, it follows his rise to fame, his struggles with mental health, particularly bipolar disorder, and his sudden disappearance from the music scene. The film provides an intimate look at his comeback and features interviews with family, friends and industry peers.
The Elephant Whisperers
The Elephant Whisperers (2022) is an Indian documentary by Kartiki Gonsalves, following Bomman and Bellie, an indigenous couple in South India, as they care for Raghu, an orphaned baby elephant. After his mother’s death, the couple forms a deep bond with Raghu. The film, praised for its heartfelt portrayal of their dedication, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards, marking a major milestone for Indian cinema.
The Roshans
The Roshans is a documentary that explores the legacy of the Roshan family in Bollywood, highlighting the journey of Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Hrithik Roshan across music, filmmaking, and acting.
The Romantics
The Romantics is a four-part Netflix documentary that explores the legacy of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and his production company, Yash Raj Films (YRF). The series features interviews with over 35 prominent industry figures, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. It highlights YRF's iconic films and their influence on Bollywood, particularly in shaping the genre of romance.
House Of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths offers a chilling and thought-provoking exploration of one of India's most unsettling real-life mysteries.
(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix)
