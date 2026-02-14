Advertisement
From 'Tu Hi Hai to Iktara': 10 underrated bollywood romantic songs to share with your loved ones this Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, make your celebration extra special with a handpicked list of underrated Bollywood romantic songs that beautifully express love, longing, and heartfelt emotions. From Agar Tum Saath Ho to Iktara, these soulful tracks are perfect to share with your loved one and create unforgettable Valentine’s Day moments.

Updated:Feb 14, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
Valentine's Day 2026

Valentine's Day 2026

This Valentine’s Day 2026, go beyond the usual trending love tracks and surprise your partner with songs that carry depth, poetry, and real emotions. Here’s a closer look at 10 underrated yet powerful Bollywood romantic songs, when they were released, which movie they belong to, and what they truly mean.

Agar Tum Saath Ho – From Tamasha (2015)

Agar Tum Saath Ho – From Tamasha (2015)

This emotional track reflects the pain of loving someone who is emotionally distant. It talks about longing, vulnerability, and the fear of losing someone special. The song beautifully expresses how love sometimes needs understanding more than grand gestures.

Phir Le Aaya Dil – From Barfi! (2012)

Phir Le Aaya Dil – From Barfi! (2012)

A soulful melody about returning to someone you can never truly forget. The lyrics speak of incomplete love and emotional attachment that keeps pulling the heart back, even after separation.

Raabta – From Agent Vinod (2012)

Raabta – From Agent Vinod (2012)

“Raabta” means connection. This song celebrates a bond that feels destined, as if two souls were always meant to meet. It’s perfect for couples who believe in fate and strong emotional chemistry.

Kaise Mujhe – From Ghajini (2008)

Kaise Mujhe – From Ghajini (2008)

This soft romantic song reflects gratitude in love how someone unexpectedly walks into your life and changes everything. It’s about pure love that feels like a blessing.

Tum Ho – From Rockstar (2011)

Tum Ho – From Rockstar (2011)

A deeply emotional track that shows intense, unconditional love. The song expresses how someone becomes your emotional anchor, your peace, and your entire world.

Saibo – From Shor in the City (2011)

Saibo – From Shor in the City (2011)

“Saibo” is a sweet love song about trust and comfort. It beautifully portrays innocent romance and the warmth of being with someone who truly understands you.

Hasi Ban Gaye – From Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015)

Hasi Ban Gaye – From Hamari Adhuri Kahani (2015)

This song reflects how love can heal pain and bring happiness into a lonely heart. It speaks about finding joy and completeness in someone’s presence.

Pehla Nasha – From Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)

Pehla Nasha – From Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)

An evergreen romantic classic that captures the innocence and excitement of first love. The dreamy melody perfectly expresses butterflies in the stomach and teenage romance.

Tu Hi Hai – From Dear Zindagi (2016)

Tu Hi Hai – From Dear Zindagi (2016)

A mature and emotional song that talks about missing someone who once felt like home. It reflects love, separation, and emotional realisation.

Iktara – From Wake Up Sid (2009)

Iktara – From Wake Up Sid (2009)

“Iktara” is a poetic song that expresses silent love and emotional discovery. It talks about finding someone who makes life feel complete and meaningful.

Why These Songs Are Perfect for Valentine’s Day 2026

Why These Songs Are Perfect for Valentine’s Day 2026

These songs may not always be loud party hits, but they carry depth, emotion, and sincerity. Whether you are planning a candlelight dinner, a long drive, or simply sharing quiet moments together, these Bollywood romantic gems can make your Valentine’s celebration more special and heartfelt.

