From Tum Hi Ho To Khuda Jaane Here's A List Of 7 Romantic Songs to Listen To This Monsoon
As the monsoon arrives it brings us feeling of love and togetherness. So this is a perfect list for you monsoon lovers.
Tum Hi Ho
This love song from Aashiqui 2 is a perfect tribute to love. In addition to the soulful lyrics and soothing music, Tum Hi Ho is a rain-soaked song that has left a lasting impression and continues to remain a standout among others.
Gerua
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol famous Bollywood on-screen jodi makes us fall in love with Gerua song. Though this track is warm and cozy, it sits just right with dim lights, a warm cup of coffee with your partner, and listening to the pitter-patter of rain by your window.
Apna Bana Le
Perfectly song for monsoon is Apna Bana Le song from Bhediya. This track exudes a perfect romantic vibe to listen with your partner. It also evokes a sense of innocence, making it a top pick for listeners this monsoon.
O Meri Laila
Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri gave a romantic anthem of the season, O Meri Laila, from the beautiful film, Laila Majnu. This song continues to rule the playlist at the top even after years of its release, simply for tugging heartstrings and creating a cozy atmosphere.
Iktara
A song for both millennials and Gen-Z! Iktara will forever be one of the top choice for the monsoon playlist. In modern language, Iktara will hit you right in the feels!
Khuda Jaane
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone made everyone feel the closeness of love with Khuda Jaane song. A hidden gem from Bollywood's romantic treasure, thanks to its tropical vibes and feel-good moments.
Tum Se Hi
Joining the list of monsoon medleys is the classic Tum Se Hi from Jab We Met. The song, in itself, is a vibe that is sure to cheer you up on a cloudy day. If this song doesn't make you dance in the rain with your partner, what will?
