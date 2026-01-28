Advertisement
From Tum Hi Ho to Laal Ishq: 10 unforgettable Arijit Singh songs that define love, pain, and romance

Arijit Singh is more than a singer, he is an emotion that defines love, heartbreak, and healing for millions. Here’s a look at 10 timeless songs that made India fall deeply in love with his soulful voice.

Updated:Jan 28, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh is not just a singer - he is an emotion for millions of Indians. From first love to painful breakups, his soulful voice has a rare ability to touch hearts deeply. Over the years, Arijit has delivered countless memorable songs, but a few tracks truly made the entire country fall hopelessly in love with him.

Recently, Arijit Singh spoke about his plans and shared that he has never chased fame or playback stardom. Instead, he believes in following his own cultural and musical journey. And perhaps that honesty is what reflects so strongly in his voice.

Looking back today, it’s clear that Arijit’s singing journey is one filled with emotions, stories, and timeless melodies that won hearts across India.

Here are 10 iconic Arijit Singh songs that turned him into India’s favourite voice of love, pain, and healing.

Tum Hi Ho – The Song That Changed Everything

Tum Hi Ho – The Song That Changed Everything

“Tum Hi Ho” from Aashiqui 2 was a complete game-changer.

This song didn’t just make Arijit Singh famous it made him unforgettable. The raw emotion and pain in his voice perfectly captured deep love and loss, instantly connecting with listeners across the country.

Chahun Main Ya Naa – Pure Romance

Chahun Main Ya Naa – Pure Romance

Another beautiful track from Aashiqui 2, “Chahun Main Ya Naa,” showcases Arijit’s soft and romantic side.

The song expresses unspoken feelings, hesitation, and gentle love, making it a favourite among couples and dreamers.

Kesariya – A Modern Love Anthem

Kesariya – A Modern Love Anthem

“Kesariya” from Brahmāstra brought Arijit’s magic to a new generation.

With its soothing melody and heartfelt emotions, the song became an instant hit and proved that Arijit continues to rule hearts even today.

Sooraj Dooba Hain – The Feel-Good Hit

Sooraj Dooba Hain – The Feel-Good Hit

Breaking away from heartbreak songs, “Sooraj Dooba Hain” showed Arijit’s fun and playful side.

This upbeat track from Roy became popular for its fresh vibe, making it perfect for parties, celebrations, and road trips.

Laal Ishq – Intense and Soulful

Laal Ishq – Intense and Soulful

“Laal Ishq” from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is pure poetry.

Arijit’s powerful and deep voice adds intensity to this song about passionate, painful love, making it one of his most emotionally rich performances.

Channa Mereya – The Ultimate Heartbreak Song

Channa Mereya – The Ultimate Heartbreak Song

“Channa Mereya” is the song people turn to when love hurts the most.

From Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, this track captures the pain of loving someone who can never be yours. Arijit’s voice makes every lyric feel deeply personal.

Raabta – Love Across Lifetimes

Raabta – Love Across Lifetimes

“Raabta” feels timeless and magical.

Arijit’s voice gives the song a sense of eternal connection, making listeners believe in soulmates, destiny, and love beyond lifetimes.

Agar Tum Saath Ho – Painful Yet Beautiful

Agar Tum Saath Ho – Painful Yet Beautiful

“Agar Tum Saath Ho” from Tamasha is a heartbreaking yet beautiful tale of love drifting apart.

The song reflects emotional distance, misunderstandings, and silent pain all brought to life by Arijit’s soulful voice.

Mast Magan – Soft and Romantic

Mast Magan – Soft and Romantic

“Mast Magan” from 2 States is warm, gentle, and full of love.

This song celebrates pure romance and emotional closeness, making it one of Arijit’s most comforting love tracks.

Satranga – Love, Longing, and Devotion

Satranga – Love, Longing, and Devotion

“Satranga” from Animal takes listeners on an emotional journey of intense love and longing.

Arijit’s voice adds depth and devotion, making the song deeply moving and unforgettable.

Arijit Singh’s music is more than just sound, it’s a companion through life’s most emotional moments. His songs have been there for our first loves, our quiet tears, and our healing phases. With every note, he reminds us that it’s okay to feel deeply.

As trends change and music evolves, Arijit’s voice remains timeless, continuing to connect hearts across generations. No matter where his journey leads next, his songs will always live on in our playlists and in our hearts.

