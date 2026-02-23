From TV debut in Heena to Cannes-worthy crime thriller Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s must-watch movies and series - In Pics
Bollywood actor Rahul Bhat recently starred in Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Released on ZEE5 in February 2026, Kennedy tells the story of a troubled ex-cop, Uday Shetty (played by Rahul Bhat), who is officially declared dead but continues to operate as a ruthless hitman for the Mumbai police.
Amid the success of Kennedy, let’s take a closer look at Rahul Bhat’s filmography in Bollywood:
Who is Rahul Bhat?
Rahul Bhat made his Bollywood television debut with the popular TV show Heena. He is an acclaimed Indian film and television actor, known for his intense performances in critically acclaimed films such as Ugly, Section 375, and Kennedy. Originally starting out as a model and TV actor in the late 1990s, he later made a major comeback in independent cinema, earning praise for his powerful performances.
(All Image Credit: Movie Still/Instagram)
Doobaaraa
An Anurag Kashyap science fiction thriller, Doobaaraa (2022) stars Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, and Rahul Bhat, and is layered with mystery and psychological tension. Rahul plays Vikas Awasthi, the husband of Antara Awasthi (played by Taapsee Pannu). The film follows Antara, a nurse, who is presented with a unique opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy named Anay, navigating a story that blends suspense, emotion, and ethical dilemmas.
Article 375
Article 375 is a political action thriller in which Rahul Bhat navigates a morally complex world where the lines between right and wrong are blurred. The 2019 Bollywood courtroom drama Section 375 centers on a high-profile rape case, following the trial of Rohan Khurana (played by Rahul Bhat), a renowned film director accused of assaulting his junior costume designer, Anjali Dangle (portrayed by Meera Chopra).
Kennedy
Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Kennedy is a crime thriller featuring Rahul Bhat alongside Sunny Leone. Rahul’s portrayal of an ex-police officer seeking redemption earned him a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. The film follows his character as he navigates a morally ambiguous world, living under different identities while searching for salvation.
Heena
A Hindi television soap opera that premiered on 12th June 1998, Heena featured Rahul Bhat as Sameer. The series revolves around the life, trials, and tribulations of Heena (played by Simone Singh), who faces hardships in her marriage to Sameer, navigating love, loss, and resilience.
Union Leader
Directed by Sanjay Patel, Union Leader is a 2017 Indian drama that explores the struggles of labor unions. Rahul Bhat plays a chemical factory supervisor who evolves into a powerful voice for his colleagues, bringing authenticity and empathy to the role.
Black Warrant
Black Warrant is a crime drama thriller in which Rahul Bhat portrayed DSP Tomar, a commanding officer in Tihar Jail.
Ugly (2013)
Released in 2013, Ugly is an Indian thriller written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film follows the story of struggling actor Rahul Varshney, whose daughter Kali goes missing, and the dark, twisted events that unfold in the aftermath.
Trending Photos