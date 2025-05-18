From Uri-Surgical Strike To Gunjan Saxena-Kargin Girl: 5 Must-Watch Films And Series On India’s Air Strikes In Pakistan
Take a look at some of the powerful films and series depicting India’s courageous air strikes in Pakistan and the heroes behind them.
Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)
Inspired by the 2016 Uri attack, this action-packed film chronicles the Indian Army's surgical strike across the LoC, highlighting the courage, strategy, and determination of India's elite forces.
Avrodh: The Siege Within (2020) & Season 2 (2022)
Streaming on Sony Liv, Avrodh offers a gripping and realistic portrayal of India’s military responses — the first season delves into the Uri surgical strike, while the second focuses on the Balakot air strike. The series also sheds light on the behind-the-scenes planning and intelligence operations of Indian security agencies.
Fighter (2024)
Starring Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone, Fighter is a high-octane action film inspired by the Balakot air strike carried out after the Pulwama attack. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it combines intense aerial combat, gripping action sequences, and a strong patriotic spirit. Now streaming on Netflix.
Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond (2024)
Set against the backdrop of the 2019 Balakot air strike, this gripping series highlights the Indian Air Force’s precise military retaliation and the diplomatic manoeuvres that followed. Featuring a stellar cast including Jimmy Shergill, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ashutosh Rana, Lara Dutta, and Prasanna, Ranneeti is available to stream on JioCinema or Disney+ Hotstar.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)
Directed by Sharan Sharma and released on Netflix during the lockdown, this inspiring biopic stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, and Vineet Kumar Singh. It tells the remarkable true story of Gunjan Saxena, India’s first female combat pilot to fly in the Kargil War.
