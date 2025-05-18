Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Uri-Surgical Strike To Gunjan Saxena-Kargin Girl: 5 Must-Watch Films And Series On India’s Air Strikes In Pakistan
photoDetails

From Uri-Surgical Strike To Gunjan Saxena-Kargin Girl: 5 Must-Watch Films And Series On India’s Air Strikes In Pakistan

Take a look at some of the powerful films and series depicting India’s courageous air strikes in Pakistan and the heroes behind them.

Updated:May 18, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
India-Pakistan

India-Pakistan

Explore gripping must-watch films and OTT series that bring to life India’s daring air strikes in Pakistan.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Inspired by the 2016 Uri attack, this action-packed film chronicles the Indian Army's surgical strike across the LoC, highlighting the courage, strategy, and determination of India's elite forces.

Avrodh: The Siege Within (2020) & Season 2 (2022)

Avrodh: The Siege Within (2020) & Season 2 (2022)

Streaming on Sony Liv, Avrodh offers a gripping and realistic portrayal of India’s military responses — the first season delves into the Uri surgical strike, while the second focuses on the Balakot air strike. The series also sheds light on the behind-the-scenes planning and intelligence operations of Indian security agencies.

Fighter (2024)

Fighter (2024)

Starring Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone, Fighter is a high-octane action film inspired by the Balakot air strike carried out after the Pulwama attack. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it combines intense aerial combat, gripping action sequences, and a strong patriotic spirit. Now streaming on Netflix.

Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond (2024)

Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond (2024)

Set against the backdrop of the 2019 Balakot air strike, this gripping series highlights the Indian Air Force’s precise military retaliation and the diplomatic manoeuvres that followed. Featuring a stellar cast including Jimmy Shergill, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ashutosh Rana, Lara Dutta, and Prasanna, Ranneeti is available to stream on JioCinema or Disney+ Hotstar.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Directed by Sharan Sharma and released on Netflix during the lockdown, this inspiring biopic stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, and Vineet Kumar Singh. It tells the remarkable true story of Gunjan Saxena, India’s first female combat pilot to fly in the Kargil War.

Image Credits

Image Credits

(Image: IMDb/Youtube Still)

