From Vanvaas To Moana 2: 7 New OTT Releases You Can't Miss This Holi Weekend
Friday OTT Releases : This Friday (March 14), don't miss out on the latest movies and shows hitting various OTT platforms. Celebrate Holi with a watchlist packed with everything from cozy comfort watches to edge-of-the-seat thrillers. This festival of colors just got even more exciting with a double dose of entertainment.
Vanvaas
Starring Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur, this heartfelt family drama explores the struggles of an elderly man with dementia and his relationships with his son and family. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is set to premiere on ZEE5 this Friday, March 14.
Agent
Agent follows Ricky (Akhil Akkineni), a fearless operative on a mission to infiltrate a terrorist organization. However, the stakes rise when his supervisor, Colonel Mahadev (Mammootty), finds his past entangled in the mission. Packed with action, thrill, and suspense, this upcoming Telugu spy thriller promises an edge-of-the-seat experience, is set to premiere on Sony LIV this firday (March 14).
The Electric State
The Electric State is a thrilling sci-fi adventure following an orphaned teenager who embarks on a journey with a mysterious robot and a smuggler to find her younger brother. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Anthony Mackie, and Woody Harrelson in pivotal roles, the film premieres on Netflix on March 14.
Audrey
The documentary Audrey offers an intimate look at the life of legendary Hollywood actor, fashion icon, and humanitarian Audrey Hepburn, who embodied love above all else. It is set to premiere on Netflix this Friday, March 14.
Rekhachithram
Rekhachithram, Malayalam mystery crime thriller directed by Jofin T. Chacko, features an ensemble cast including Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty, Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, and others. The film is now streaming on Sony LIV, with the Telugu version set to release on Aha Telugu this friday (March 14).
(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix/ Instagram)
Be Happy
Be Happy is a heartwarming story of a single father and his daughter, who dreams of competing in a top reality dance show. However, an unexpected crisis leads them down an unthinkable path. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, and Inayat Verma, with Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in key roles. The film is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 14.
Moana 2
Following the success of Moana (2016), the makers return with the much awaited sequel, where Moana embarks on a new adventure across Oceania after a call from her wayfinding ancestors. The animated film is set to premiere on Jio Hotstar on March 14.
