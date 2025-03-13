6 / 7

Be Happy is a heartwarming story of a single father and his daughter, who dreams of competing in a top reality dance show. However, an unexpected crisis leads them down an unthinkable path. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, and Inayat Verma, with Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in key roles. The film is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 14.