NewsPhotosFrom Working In Hotel Kitchen To Bollywood Star: Meet Actor, A Farmer’s Son, Who Became Most Famous Actor From Bihar
From Working In Hotel Kitchen To Bollywood Star: Meet Actor, A Farmer’s Son, Who Became Most Famous Actor From Bihar

From working in a hotel kitchen in Patna to becoming one of Bihar’s most famous actors, Pankaj Tripathi’s journey is an inspiring tale of perseverance and talent. After completing his education in Patna, he pursued acting at the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi before moving to Mumbai in 2004. 

His breakthrough came with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), followed by iconic roles in Mirzapur, Newton, and Stree. Today, Pankaj Tripathi stands as Bihar’s most celebrated actor, admired for his versatile performances and authentic screen presence.

Updated:Nov 12, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
From Farmer’s Son to Bihar’s Famous Actor

From Farmer’s Son to Bihar’s Famous Actor

Pankaj Tripathi’s journey from a village in Bihar to a career in Bollywood reflects years of struggle, discipline, and dedication for his work.

Early Life in Bihar

Born on September 5, 1976, in Belsand village, Gopalganj district, Bihar. Pankaj Tripathi grew up in a farming family. His father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, was a farmer and a priest.

Childhood and Education

He studied at D.P.H. School in Gopalganj and later went to Patna for hotel management training. He actively participated in student theatre and cultural events, which sparked his interest in acting.

Working in Hotel Kitchen

In the early 1990s, he worked at a hotel in Patna, according to his interview with The Lallantop. Determined to pursue acting seriously, he applied to the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi and graduated in 2004.

Struggles in Mumbai

Tripathi moved to Mumbai in 2004, taking up minor and uncredited roles in films and TV shows. His early appearances include Run (2004) and Omkara (2006).

Personal life

Pankaj Tripathi is married to Mridula Tripathi, whom he met in 1993, and they have a daughter named Aashi Tripathi.

Breakthrough with Gangs of Wasseypur

His Sultan Qureshi’s role in Anurag Kashyap's 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur made him famous. He has won several awards, including a National Film Award (Special Mention) for Newton (2017).

Rise to Fame — Mirzapur

His portrayal of Kaleen Bhaiya in Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur made him a household name. He went on to deliver acclaimed performances in Newton, Stree, Ludo, and Criminal Justice.

Awards and Recognition

Tripathi has won several IIFA awards for his acting performances. He is known for his versatile acting performances. (Images credit: Instagram/@pankajtripathi)

