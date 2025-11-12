From Working In Hotel Kitchen To Bollywood Star: Meet Actor, A Farmer’s Son, Who Became Most Famous Actor From Bihar

photoDetails

From working in a hotel kitchen in Patna to becoming one of Bihar’s most famous actors, Pankaj Tripathi’s journey is an inspiring tale of perseverance and talent. After completing his education in Patna, he pursued acting at the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi before moving to Mumbai in 2004.

His breakthrough came with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), followed by iconic roles in Mirzapur, Newton, and Stree. Today, Pankaj Tripathi stands as Bihar’s most celebrated actor, admired for his versatile performances and authentic screen presence.