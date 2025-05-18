From Zeenat Aman To Deepika Padukone: 7 Iconic Bollywood Bikini Moments To Inspire Your Summer Wardrobe
Priyanka Chopra in Dostana (2008)
Not mentioning this iconic swimsuit moment would be a crime. Priyanka walking out of the Miami ocean in Dostana in a shimmering golden monokini is forever etched in Bollywood fashion history. Glamorous, bold, and perfect for your tropical holidays.
Kareena Kapoor in Tashan (2008)
Bebo’s lime green bikini debut—paired with her size-zero transformation—left everyone stunned. The look instantly became a pop culture moment and is still considered major beachwear goals.
Deepika Padukone in Cocktail (2012)
Deepika has always slayed her bikini looks, but the red bikini moment from Cocktail stands out. Effortless and hot, she redefined vacation fashion with her casual beach glam and breezy confidence.
Bipasha Basu in Dhoom 2 (2006)
Bipasha brought the heat in a multicolored bikini while playing twin roles in this high-octane action film. Her bold beach sequences were confident, sultry, and unforgettable.
Katrina Kaif in Bang Bang (2014)
Katrina’s coral bikini in the dreamy “Meherbaan” song struck the perfect balance between sweet and sexy. Set against the Greek Isles, the look was pure summer romance.
Zeenat Aman in Heera Panna (1973)
You can't talk about iconic bikini moments without Zeenat Aman. In Heera Panna, she wore a multicolored bikini with elegance and ease, breaking stereotypes and changing how Bollywood portrayed its heroines.
Alia Bhatt in Student of the Year (2012)
Alia's yellow bikini moment from Student of the Year instantly became fan-favorite. Paired with bold red lips and beachy waves, it was a stylish and playful take on youthful summer fashion.
