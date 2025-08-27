Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2952226https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/ganesh-chaturthi-2025-8-must-watch-animated-movies-on-bal-ganesh-you-cant-miss-2952226
NewsPhotosGanesh Chaturthi 2025: 8 Must-Watch Animated Movies On Bal Ganesh You Can't Miss
photoDetails

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 8 Must-Watch Animated Movies On Bal Ganesh You Can't Miss

 India marked Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and prosperity. Mark this festive celebration with some heartwarming animated movies on Bappa - childhood is incomplete without these beautiful films on Him.
Updated:Aug 27, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Ganesha

1/8
Ganesha
Follow Us

Hamara Dost Ganesha

2/8
Hamara Dost Ganesha
Follow Us

Bal Ganesh And The Pomzom Planet

3/8
Bal Ganesh And The Pomzom Planet
Follow Us

Love U Ganesha

4/8
Love U Ganesha
Follow Us

Bal Ganesh 3

5/8
Bal Ganesh 3
Follow Us

Bal Ganesh 2

6/8
Bal Ganesh 2
Follow Us

Bal Ganesh

7/8
Bal Ganesh
Follow Us

My Friend Ganesha

8/8
My Friend Ganesha
Follow Us
Animated Movies Ganpati BappaGanesh Chaturthi 2025Ganesh Chaturthi specialGanesh Chaturthi WatchlistGanesh Chaturthi 2025 WatchlistMovies On Bal GaneshTrending
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
colourful countries
Want To Explore The World’s Most Colourful Places? Here Are 10 Countries From India To Morocco Full Of Culture And Beauty
camera icon9
title
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebrity-Inspired Ethnic Wear, Jewellery, Make-Up & Mehendi Designs Ideas: Janhvi Kapoor To Shanaya Kapoor - In Pics
camera icon9
title
Asia Cup 2025
Meet All Captains Of Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Agha To Charith Asalanka, Check full list
camera icon12
title
Entertainment
Horoscope Today, August 27 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Be Bold In Your Decisions
camera icon7
title
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shraddha Kapoor’s 6 Stunning Festive Looks - From Regal Reds To Elegant Simplicity
NEWS ON ONE CLICK