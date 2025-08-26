Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celeb Special: 9 Actors Who Played Lord Ganesha In Popular TV Shows - In Pics
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celeb Special: Check out the list of these 9 actors who have portrayed the role of Lord Ganesha in some popular TV shows - In Pics
Actors Who Played Lord Ganesha
Actors Who Played Lord Ganesha: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated across the nation on August 27 this year. Devotees await to welcome Bappa to their abodes and preparations for his arrival begin days in advance. From temples being decorated to pandals built - the festival which is central to Maharashtra is celebrated with equal gusto and fervour in entire country. Today, let's take a look at actors who have enacted the role of Lord Ganpati in famous TV shows and films:
Advait Kulkarni in Jai Deva Shree Ganesha
Jai Deva Shree Ganesha is a mythological Marathi TV serial that was launched on the special occasion of Ganeshotsav 2020. Adwait Kulkarni played the baal roop of Lord Ganesha while Ajinkya Thakur was seen as older Lord Ganesha in the show.
Uzair Basar in Vighnaharta Ganesh
Child actor Uzair Basar portrayed the role of the young Lord Ganesha in television series Vighnaharta Ganesh.
Swaraj Yevale in Ganesh Bappa Morya
Ganpati Bappa Morya is a mythological TV series which starred Adish Vaidya and Swaraj Yevale as Lord Ganesha. The show premiered from 24 November 2015 and stopped on 13 August 2017 completing 539 episodes.
Shaney Bhise in Jai Malhar
Jai Malhar, a Marathi mythological TV series which aired from 18 May 2014 – 30 April 2017, is based on the legend of the Hindu god Khandoba, believed to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva. In the show, Devdatta Nage played Lord Shiva (Lord Khandoba), Shanay Shekhar Bhise portrayed the role of Lord Ganesha while Gauri Sukhtankar played Goddess Parvati.
Sadhil Kapoor, Alpesh Dhakan, Ehsaan Bhatia in Devo Ke Dev...Mahadev
Sadhil Kapoor, Alpesh Dhakan and Ehsaan Bhatia played the role of Lord Ganesha in the popular mythological drama serial, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev during (2012) / (2013-2014) / (2014) respectively. The show starred Mohit Raina as Lord Shiva, Mouni Roy as Mata Sati, Sonarika Bhadoria (later Puja Banerjee and Suhasi Dhami) as Goddess Parvati.
Jagesh Mukati in Shree Ganesha
Late actor Jagesh Mukati played Lord Ganesha in the show Shree Ganesh that aired from 1 October 2000 and ended on 29 June 2003. It was directed by late Dheeraj Kumar.
Aakash Nair in Ganesh Leela
The actor portrayed the role of Bappa on the show which aired back in 2009-2010.
