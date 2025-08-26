Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celeb Special: 9 Actors Who Played Lord Ganesha In Popular TV Shows - In Pics

1 / 8

Actors Who Played Lord Ganesha: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated across the nation on August 27 this year. Devotees await to welcome Bappa to their abodes and preparations for his arrival begin days in advance. From temples being decorated to pandals built - the festival which is central to Maharashtra is celebrated with equal gusto and fervour in entire country. Today, let's take a look at actors who have enacted the role of Lord Ganpati in famous TV shows and films: