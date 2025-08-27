Advertisement
NewsPhotosGanesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebrity-Inspired Ethnic Wear, Jewellery, Make-Up & Mehendi Designs Ideas: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor To Shanaya Kapoor - In Pics
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebrity-Inspired Ethnic Wear, Jewellery, Make-Up & Mehendi Designs Ideas: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor To Shanaya Kapoor - In Pics

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebrity-Inspired Ethnic Wear, Jewellery, Mehendi Designs Ideas: From Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor To Shanaya Kapoor - In Pics 

Updated:Aug 27, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebrity-Inspired Look

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebrity-Inspired Look

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is here (August 27, 2025) and devotees have thronged Bappa temples across the country. Pandals are beautifully decorated, preparations in full-swing to welcome Ganpati home and offer prayers to the Lord. On the festive occasion, let's take a look at some wardrobe, jewellery, make-up and Mehendi design ideas featuring some of our top Bollywood actresses. 

(Pic Courtesy: Celebs Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha Kapoor's Ethnic Styling

Shraddha Kapoor's Ethnic Styling

The actress welcomes Bappa home every year. Last year, she kept it simple in a printed red-pink suit with a dupatta whereas in previous times, she wore a traditional Mahaashtrian saree with nose ring jewellery. You can cue from her lehenga choli or simple all red piece by Khara Kapas, which we wore to the Ambani Ganpati celebrations in 2024. 

Shanaya Kapoor's Mehendi, Lehenga Designs

Shanaya Kapoor's Mehendi, Lehenga Designs

Gen Z stunner Shanaya Kapoor who made her debut this year with 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan' has stepped out wearing some really exquisite pieces. Be it her mehendi designs in one of the photoshoots, her Tarun Tahiliani royal looking lehenga or stunning red bandhani saree with jewellery - you can take cue from so many things. 

Sara Ali Khan's Stunning Desi Looks

Sara Ali Khan's Stunning Desi Looks

As part of their every year ritual, Sara Ali Khan also welcomes Bappa home and we have seen her dress up in some of the most comfy ethnic attire. Floor length Anarkalis, churidaar-kurta to lehengas - Sara has shown a variety of outfits on different occasions. You can take a cue from her Indian wardrobe. 

Kiara Advani's off-white and gold Anarkali Look

Kiara Advani's off-white and gold Anarkali Look

The new mommy stunned everyone last year with her perfect Anarkali look at the Ganpati festivity. off-white and gold 16-panel Manish Malhotra anarkali in handloom Banarasi silk. The dupatta and the gorgeous earrings from Manish Malhotra Jewellery along with a white flower gajra upon a sleek bun added to the entire look. She wore this at the Ambani Ganpati event. You can try this one for sure!

Kareena Kapoor's Classy Earrings, Red Attire

Kareena Kapoor's Classy Earrings, Red Attire

Who can forget Kareena Kapoor Khan's classy look at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations held last year. She stunned in a red silk kurta set by Sabyasachi with gold embroidered borders and a beautiful Bhandani dupatta. You can't skip her statement gold Sabyasachi earrings, and the luxurious Royal Bengal Minaudière bag. 

Janhvi Kapoor's Saree, Gajra & Jewellery

Janhvi Kapoor's Saree, Gajra & Jewellery

Another Gen Z favourite, actress Janhvi Kapoor mesmerised her fans when she stepped out wearing beautiful Manish Malhotra saree to a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration held at ace designer's house who also brought Bappa home. The tissue saree had original zari embroidery over its narrow borders. Her hair done in a sleek bun with a gajra wrapped around it and make-up kept minimal & natural. A tiny bindi and those Kundan earrings completed her look for the festival appearance.  

Deepika Padukone's Mehendi Designs

Deepika Padukone's Mehendi Designs

For the festivity, if you like putting on mehendi on your hands or feet, do check out Deepika Padukone's detailed and intrinsic henna designs which she had put for her wedding ceremony held at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy, on November 14, 2018. 

Ananya Panday's Green Sharara Suit

Ananya Panday's Green Sharara Suit

Gen Z actress wore a pretty green coloured halter neck sharara suit with floral pattern on last Ganesh Chaturthi. She shared the pictures on Instagram. Her festival wardrobe is a perfect mix of modern yet traditional. She carried a beautiful dupatta to add to her desi look.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025Ganesh Chaturthi outfit ideasGanesh Chaturthi decor ideasGanesh Chaturthi Mehendi designscelebrity Mehendi designscelebrity jewellery designscelebrity make up ideasDeepika Padukone mehendi designhenna designs 2025Ganesh Chaturthi celeb inspired dressesGanesh Chaturthi fashionceleb inspiration dresses
