Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebrity-Inspired Ethnic Wear, Jewellery, Make-Up & Mehendi Designs Ideas: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor To Shanaya Kapoor - In Pics

5 / 9

The new mommy stunned everyone last year with her perfect Anarkali look at the Ganpati festivity. off-white and gold 16-panel Manish Malhotra anarkali in handloom Banarasi silk. The dupatta and the gorgeous earrings from Manish Malhotra Jewellery along with a white flower gajra upon a sleek bun added to the entire look. She wore this at the Ambani Ganpati event. You can try this one for sure!