Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebs Spotting At Ganpati Pandals: Avneet Kaur, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha & Others Visit Lalbaugcha Raja To Andhericha Raja, GSB Seva Mandal 2025 - In Pics

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebs Spotting At Ganpati Pandals
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebs Spotting At Ganpati Pandals: The much-revered Ganeshotsav has begun this year on August 27 as Ganesh Chaturthi holds a special place in devotees hearts. Bappa is welcomed to homes, offered prayers, some observe fast and seek his blessings. Much like everyone else, our Bollywood celebrities too immersed in Lord's Bhakti and in full fervour welcomed Bappa home amid dance and dhol beats. Some made a point to visit the famous Ganesh pandals in Maharashtra. From the majestic Lalbaugcha Raja, Andhericha Raja to most prominent GSB Seva Mandal 2025 - celebs were spotted at these divine places of worship. Take a look at who all were clicked at Bappa's abode:
Jacqueline Fernandez At Lalbaugcha Raja 2025
Along with Avneet, in a viral video circulated on social media, actress Jacqueline Fernandez was also spotted seeking blessings of Bappa at Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 pandal. She had covered her head with a green dupatta while walking towards the exit route amid huge crowd.
Nushrratt Bharuccha At Lalbaugcha Raja 2025
Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha visited the divine Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 pandal on Ganesh Chaturthi and shared the video on her Instagram. She offered prayers to the Lord.
Avneet Kaur At Lalbaugcha Raja 2025
Actress Avneet Kaur was spotted at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. She wore a purple ethnic dress and was accompanied by friend Raghav Sharma. The two walked amid tight security and an ocean of crowd.
Isha Malviya At Andhericha Raja 2025
Popular TV actress and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya offered prayers at the divine and famous Andhericha Raja 2025 pandal.
Nimrit Kaur At GSB Seva Mandal 2025
Nimrit Kaur celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 by visiting the famous GSB Seval Mandal. Dressed in traditional attire, the actress shared the photos on social media.
