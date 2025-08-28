Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebs Spotting At Ganpati Pandals: Avneet Kaur, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha & Others Visit Lalbaugcha Raja To Andhericha Raja, GSB Seva Mandal 2025 - In Pics

1 / 6

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebs Spotting At Ganpati Pandals: The much-revered Ganeshotsav has begun this year on August 27 as Ganesh Chaturthi holds a special place in devotees hearts. Bappa is welcomed to homes, offered prayers, some observe fast and seek his blessings. Much like everyone else, our Bollywood celebrities too immersed in Lord's Bhakti and in full fervour welcomed Bappa home amid dance and dhol beats. Some made a point to visit the famous Ganesh pandals in Maharashtra. From the majestic Lalbaugcha Raja, Andhericha Raja to most prominent GSB Seva Mandal 2025 - celebs were spotted at these divine places of worship. Take a look at who all were clicked at Bappa's abode: