NewsPhotosGanesh Chaturthi 2025: Shraddha Kapoor’s 6 Stunning Festive Looks - From Regal Reds To Elegant Simplicity
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shraddha Kapoor’s 6 Stunning Festive Looks - From Regal Reds To Elegant Simplicity

From vibrant sarees to graceful suits, Shraddha Kapoor showcases six festive looks perfect for every Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in 2025.

Updated:Aug 26, 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

1/7
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

A festival marked by devotion, family gatherings, and traditional attire, making sarees a perfect choice for the occasion.

 

(All Images: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram)

 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Look

2/7
Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Look

Dressed in a soft peach lace kurta, she kept her festive style minimal yet graceful. This look highlights how simple ethnic wear can still feel festive and meaningful when celebrating the festival at home.

Simple Orange Suit Look

3/7
Simple Orange Suit Look

Opting for an understated orange kurta set with delicate prints, she shows how comfort and tradition can blend seamlessly for festive rituals. The lightweight dupatta and minimal styling keep the focus on devotion, while gold-toned jhumkas add just the right festive touch. This look is perfect for at-home Ganesh Chaturthi puja, embodying grace in simplicity.

Bright Striped Saree Look

4/7
Bright Striped Saree Look

A playful mix of red, yellow, and pink stripes makes this saree a bold pick for festive wear. This look reflects youthful energy while staying rooted in tradition through vibrant festive colours.

Floral Red Saree Look

5/7
Floral Red Saree Look

A vibrant red saree adorned with multicoloured floral prints gives a fresh, youthful spin on festive dressing. This style works well for Ganesh Chaturthi daytime celebrations, balancing festive brightness with effortless charm.

Traditional Red and Gold Saree Look

6/7
Traditional Red and Gold Saree Look

Draped in a rich red saree with intricate golden zari work, she channels a classic festive vibe. This look is ideal for Ganesh Chaturthi visarjan or evening puja, embodying both devotion and timeless elegance.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Red Saree Look

7/7
Shraddha Kapoor’s Red Saree Look

A deep red saree with subtle embroidery paired with a heavily embroidered blouse makes for a striking festive choice. The jewel-toned contrast border adds richness, while her minimal diamond choker and soft waves keep the look elegant and balanced. Perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi aarti, as red is both auspicious and vibrant for the celebration.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025ganesh chaturthi dateGanesh Chaturthi date 2025Ganesh Chaturthi holidayganesh chaturthi pujaShraddha KapoorGanesh Chaturthi 2025 looksGanesh Chaturthi sareeGanesh Chaturthi shraddha kapoorshraddha kapoor saree looksGanesh Chaturthi 2025 wishes
