/Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 best ethnic wear ideas, Mehendi designs inspired by celebs: Deepika Padukone to Shanaya Kapoor

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 best ethnic wear ideas: Let's take a look at these celeb-inspired best ethnic wear designs, mehendi options and more which you can recreate this festive season.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 best ethnic wear ideas: The auspicious 10-day-long Ganpati festivity will begin on September 14 this year, marking Lord Ganpati's birthday. It is a major festival in Maharashtra and is widely celebrated across the nation. Many Bollywood celebrities welcome Bappa idols home, worship them for days before bidding the Lord goodbye with a promise of returning next year. Ganeshotsav also calls for perfect traditional dressing, so let's take a look at these celeb-inspired best ethnic wear designs, mehendi options and more which you can recreate this festive season.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone wore a striking red Banarasi saree for one of the Diwali outings and turned heads. This intricate zari-work embroidery brings out the traditional elegance. Styled with a simple yet elegant choker and matching earrings, she keeps the jewellery refined to let the saree shine. Her bold winged eyeliner and gajra-adorned hairstyle give the perfect finishing touch, enhancing the festive, classic charm of this outfit.
Also, in the family portrait from another Diwali outing, she can be seen wearing a classic red desi ensemble, paired with traditional jewellery and a classic bun.
Back in 2021, Tamannaah Bhatia attended her good friend Hanna Khan’s wedding in Jaipur, and the pictures shared online went crazy viral. Taking inspiration from the actress's desi look, her Mehendi designs can easily be tried for this festive season. As a bridesmaid, her simple yet elegant henna designs looked hassle-free and cool.
Shanaya Kapoor, who made her debut last year with 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan', has stepped out wearing some really exquisite pieces. Be it her mehendi designs in one of the photoshoots, her Tarun Tahiliani royal-looking lehenga or a stunning red bandhani saree with jewellery - you can take cues from so many things.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a beautiful Manish Malhotra saree to a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration held at ace designer's house who also brought Bappa home last year. The tissue saree had original zari embroidery over its narrow borders. Her hair done in a sleek bun with a gajra wrapped around it and make-up kept minimal & natural. A tiny bindi and those Kundan earrings completed her look for the festival appearance.
Also, some of her other traditional looks from Ganpati festivities over the years in statement sarees can be recreated this season.
Gen Z actress wore a pretty green coloured halter neck sharara suit with a floral pattern at the last Ganesh Chaturthi. She shared the pictures on Instagram. Her festival wardrobe is a perfect mix of modern yet traditional. She carried a beautiful dupatta to add to her desi look.
The actress welcomes Bappa home every year. Last year, she kept it simple in a printed red-pink suit with a dupatta, whereas in previous years, she wore a traditional Maharashtrian saree with nose ring jewellery. You can cue from her lehenga choli or a simple all-red piece by Khara Kapas, which we wore to the Ambani Ganpati celebrations in 2024.
Sara Ali Khan celebrates the Ganpati festival annually and welcomes Bappa home. From floor-length anarkalis, churidaar-kurta to lehengas - Sara has shown a variety of outfits on different occasions. You can take a cue from her Indian wardrobe.