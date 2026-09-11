/Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 best ethnic wear ideas, Mehendi designs inspired by celebs: Deepika Padukone to Shanaya Kapoor

Deepika Padukone's red saree

Deepika Padukone wore a striking red Banarasi saree for one of the Diwali outings and turned heads. This intricate zari-work embroidery brings out the traditional elegance. Styled with a simple yet elegant choker and matching earrings, she keeps the jewellery refined to let the saree shine. Her bold winged eyeliner and gajra-adorned hairstyle give the perfect finishing touch, enhancing the festive, classic charm of this outfit.

Also, in the family portrait from another Diwali outing, she can be seen wearing a classic red desi ensemble, paired with traditional jewellery and a classic bun.