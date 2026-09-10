/Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 special: 10 TV actors who played Lord Ganesha in most-watched mythological shows!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 special: Today, let's take a look at the top 10 TV actors who got the opportunity to play the role of Lord Ganpati on-screen.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 special: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi celebrating the birth of Bappa will be marked this year on September 14. It is a 10-day long festivity where Lord Ganesha's idols are welcomed home amid much fanfare and preparations. Devotees offer prasad made at home as bhog, perform his puja and rituals before bidding him goodbye ahead of the visarjan. It is a major festival in Maharashtra and is widely celebrated across the nation. Today, let's take a look at the top 10 TV actors who got the opportunity to play the role of Lord Ganpati on-screen.
(Pic Courtesy: TV Show Still/FB/Instagram)
The actor portrayed the role of Bappa in the show, which aired back in 2009-2010.
Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki — Ganesh Kartikey also known as Ganesh Kartikey is a famous mythological TV show that is digitally available to stream on SonyLIV. It features Shrenu Parikh, Avinesh Rekhi, Mohit Malik in lead roles with Nirnay Samadhiya playing Lord Ganesha and Subhan Khan as Lord Kartikeya, Murugan.
Late actor Jagesh Mukati played Lord Ganesha in the show Shree Ganesh that aired from 1 October 2000 to 29 June 2003. It was directed by the late Dheeraj Kumar.
Sadhil Kapoor, Alpesh Dhakan and Ehsaan Bhatia played the role of Lord Ganesha in the popular mythological drama serial, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev during (2012) / (2013-2014) / (2014), respectively. The show starred Mohit Raina as Lord Shiva, Mouni Roy as Mata Sati, and Sonarika Bhadoria (later Puja Banerjee and Suhasi Dhami) as Goddess Parvati.
Jai Malhar, a Marathi mythological TV series which aired from 18 May 2014 to 30 April 2017, is based on the legend of the Hindu god Khandoba, believed to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva. In the show, Devdatta Nage played Lord Shiva (Lord Khandoba), Shanay Shekhar Bhise portrayed the role of Lord Ganesha while Gauri Sukhtankar played Goddess Parvati.
Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki — Ganesh Kartikey also known as Ganesh Kartikey is a famous mythological TV show that is digitally available to stream on SonyLIV. It features Shrenu Parikh, Avinesh Rekhi, Mohit Malik in lead roles with Ekansh Kathrotiya playing Lord Ganesha with Subhan Khan as Lord Kartikeya, Murugan.
Ganpati Bappa Morya is a mythological TV series which starred Adish Vaidya and Swaraj Yevale as Lord Ganesha. The show premiered on 24 November 2015 and ended on 13 August 2017, completing 539 episodes.
Child actor Uzair Basar portrayed the role of the young Lord Ganesha in the television series Vighnaharta Ganesh.
Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki — Ganesh Kartikey also known as Ganesh Kartikey is a famous mythological TV show that is digitally available to stream on SonyLIV. It features Shrenu Parikh, Avinesh Rekhi, Mohit Malik in lead roles with Ayudh Bhanushali playing Lord Ganesha with Subhan Khan as Lord Kartikeya, Murugan.
Jai Deva Shree Ganesha is a mythological Marathi TV serial that was launched on the special occasion of Ganeshotsav 2020. Adwait Kulkarni played the baal roop of Lord Ganesha while Ajinkya Thakur was seen as older Lord Ganesha in the show.