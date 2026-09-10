/Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 special: 10 TV actors who played Lord Ganesha in most-watched mythological shows!

10 TV actors who played Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 special: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi celebrating the birth of Bappa will be marked this year on September 14. It is a 10-day long festivity where Lord Ganesha's idols are welcomed home amid much fanfare and preparations. Devotees offer prasad made at home as bhog, perform his puja and rituals before bidding him goodbye ahead of the visarjan. It is a major festival in Maharashtra and is widely celebrated across the nation. Today, let's take a look at the top 10 TV actors who got the opportunity to play the role of Lord Ganpati on-screen.

(Pic Courtesy: TV Show Still/FB/Instagram)