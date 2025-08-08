Gen Z Bollywood Actresses Aneet Padda, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday To Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Big Film Releases In 2025-2026 On OTT & Theatres - In Pics
Gen Z Bollywood Actresses & Their Upcoming Film Releases: TOP 8 young and happening actresses who are ready to dominate the big screens in 2025-26.
TOP 8 Gen Z Actresses & Their Film Releases
TOP 8 Gen Z Actresses & Their Film Releases: As we move towards the other half of the remaining 2025, we have seen some major releases so far gaining fans' love, meeting sky-high expectations and several falling short as well. Now, looks like our Gen Z actresses are high on the upcoming movie release slate for 2026. Right from romance, action to comedies - let's take a look at TOP 8 Gen Z actresses who are ready to dominate the big screens in 2025-26.
Aneet Padda's Next Big Film
Aneet Padda's Next Big Film: The 22-year-old Saiyaara actress will be seen next in OTT series - Nyaya. The courtroom drama also features Fatima Sana Shaikh in a pivotal part. Nyaya was filmed last year before she got her debut role in Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri. The romance drama also marked Ahaan Panday's dream debut in a super successful venture which has crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide. Nyaya premiere date for OTT is yet to be officially announced.
Triptii Dimri's 2025-2026 Films
Triptii Dimri is all set to entice the audiences with Spirit - a Prabhas-starrer that revolves around strong action and drama. After gaining critics and mass love for Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi, the actress is ready to come back with Spirit and Animal Park. Official release dates for both not announced yet - no confirmation on OTT or theatrical release not made yet.
Medha Shankr's 2025-26 Releases
Actress Medha Shankr's upcoming rom-com Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, wherein she will be seen sharing the screen space with Avinash Tiwary. After stunning everyone with a powerful performance in 12th Fail opposite Vikrant Massey, all eyes are set on Medha’s act in a rom-com space. No confirmation on OTT or theatrical release date has been made yet.
Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Releases
Janhvi Kapoor is bringing a cross-cultural love story alongside Sidharth Malhotra in their upcoming film, Param Sundari. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film showcases a love story between a North Indian and a South Indian, sparking a hilarious and chaotic romance packed with twists and turns. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on August 29, 2025.
One of the busiest Gen Z actors, she has her kitty full with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - a rom-com with Varun Dhawan, releasing on September 12, 2025. She also has high-octane Telugu actioner Peddi co-starring Ram Charan up for release on March 27, 2026.
Ananya Panday's Upcoming Releases
Ananya Panday's upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri brings her back with co-star Kartik Aaryan after Pati, Patni Aur Woh 2. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 13, 2026.
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Metro In Dino and Aap Jaisa Koi. The actress will now be seen in OTT drama - Nyaya, wherein she steps into a bold role of a cop fighting to obtain justice for a 17-year-old rape victim. Following this, she also has Gustaakh Ishq and an untitled project with Roy Kapoor Films in her kitty. No confirmation on OTT or theatrical release dates have been made yet.
Pratibha Ranta Upcoming Projects
Laapata Ladies star Pratibha Ranta is all geared up to set the screen ablaze with her upcoming project, The Revolutionaries. The recently released first look sparked curiosity to see her in a fiery avatar. In addition to this, the actress also has an untitled project with Konkona Sensharma in the pipeline. The Revolutionaries is a period action series, set to premiere on Prime Video in 2026, that explores the Indian freedom struggle through the lens of armed resistance against the British Raj.
Sharvari Wagh
Actress Sharvari Wagh will be seen in YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led spy action thriller, Alpha. The film will see her alongside Alia Bhatt. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25, 2025.
