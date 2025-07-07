Gen-Z Bollywood Actresses Rocking Their Hot Beachy Bikini Sets, Save These Looks For Your Next Poolside Vacay - Ananya Panday, Pashmina Roshan To Janhvi Kapoor
Gen-Z Actresses In Hot Beachy Bikinis: From tropical escapes to dreamy sunset moments, these Gen-Z stars of Bollywood are making sure their bikini game is as fire as their films. Whether it's lounging by the pool or soaking up beachside bliss, these young actresses are giving us all the inspiration we need for our next getaway. Here’s a round-up of the best bikini looks that absolutely scream peak beach vacation vibes:
Sara Ali Khan in a vibrant two-piece
Sara slayed a playful tie-dye bikini — a burst of colour that perfectly captured vacation joy. It’s giving - carefree poolside glamour, it’s giving - take me to the tropics now.
Pashmina Roshan in a bikini
Pashmina kept it dreamy and divine in a lilac bikini while wading through crystal-clear waters. With the sun shining and postcard hills in the backdrop, this moment was peak beach vacation goals.
Khushi Kapoor's Bikini Look
Khushi’s textured lilac bikini, complete with a chic belt and breezy cover-up, was a luxe take on beachwear. The soft hues and that confident stance gave major beach goddess vibes — the kind you dream of on island getaways
Janhvi Kapoor's Sexy Avatar
Janhvi served a postcard moment in a pink floral bikini, set against a golden sunset. The ruched mini skirt and delicate details added a romantic edge — giving us that lost-in-paradise beach vacation feel.
Disha Patani's Poolside pic
The hottie knows how to glam-up her beachy look. Disha has a collection of such awesome bikini photos on social media.
Ananya Panday's Neon Bikini Look
Ananya brought the heat in a hot pink bikini that screamed vacation goals. With her hair tied up, sunnies and flip-flops on, this look was full-on effortless glam. It was sunshine, sass, and peak-beach-energy in one frame.
