NewsPhotosGen-Z Bollywood Actresses Rocking Their Hot Beachy Bikini Sets, Save These Looks For Your Next Poolside Vacay - Ananya Panday, Pashmina Roshan To Janhvi Kapoor
Gen-Z Bollywood Actresses Rocking Their Hot Beachy Bikini Sets, Save These Looks For Your Next Poolside Vacay - Ananya Panday, Pashmina Roshan To Janhvi Kapoor

6 Gen-Z Bollywood Actresses Rocking Their Hot Beachy Bikini Sets: Here’s a round-up of the best bikini looks that absolutely scream peak beach vacation vibes

Updated:Jul 07, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Gen-Z Actresses In Hot Beachy Bikinis

1/7
Gen-Z Actresses In Hot Beachy Bikinis

Gen-Z Actresses In Hot Beachy Bikinis: From tropical escapes to dreamy sunset moments, these Gen-Z stars of Bollywood are making sure their bikini game is as fire as their films. Whether it's lounging by the pool or soaking up beachside bliss, these young actresses are giving us all the inspiration we need for our next getaway. Here’s a round-up of the best bikini looks that absolutely scream peak beach vacation vibes:

 

Sara Ali Khan in a vibrant two-piece

2/7
Sara Ali Khan in a vibrant two-piece

Sara slayed a playful tie-dye bikini — a burst of colour that perfectly captured vacation joy. It’s giving - carefree poolside glamour, it’s giving - take me to the tropics now.

Pashmina Roshan in a bikini

3/7
Pashmina Roshan in a bikini

Pashmina kept it dreamy and divine in a lilac bikini while wading through crystal-clear waters. With the sun shining and postcard hills in the backdrop, this moment was peak beach vacation goals.

Khushi Kapoor's Bikini Look

4/7
Khushi Kapoor's Bikini Look

Khushi’s textured lilac bikini, complete with a chic belt and breezy cover-up, was a luxe take on beachwear. The soft hues and that confident stance gave major beach goddess vibes — the kind you dream of on island getaways

Janhvi Kapoor's Sexy Avatar

5/7
Janhvi Kapoor's Sexy Avatar

Janhvi served a postcard moment in a pink floral bikini, set against a golden sunset. The ruched mini skirt and delicate details added a romantic edge — giving us that lost-in-paradise beach vacation feel.

Disha Patani's Poolside pic

6/7
Disha Patani's Poolside pic

The hottie knows how to glam-up her beachy look. Disha has a collection of such awesome bikini photos on social media. 

Ananya Panday's Neon Bikini Look

7/7
Ananya Panday's Neon Bikini Look

Ananya brought the heat in a hot pink bikini that screamed vacation goals. With her hair tied up, sunnies and flip-flops on, this look was full-on effortless glam. It was sunshine, sass, and peak-beach-energy in one frame.

