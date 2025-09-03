Gen Z Watchlist On OTT: 10 Shows Which Are Best Bets For Zoomers, 'Stranger Things' To 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'
Gen Z Watchlist On OTT: Let's take a look at 10 best shows for Gen Z on various OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and others:
Top Gen Z Watchlist On OTT
FRIENDS - Prime Video, Netflix
Friends is a famous television sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, which originally aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, lasting ten seasons. With an ensemble cast starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, late Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the show revolves around six friends in their 20s and early 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. This shows is equally good for Gen Z and Millennials.
Gen Z - Prime Video
In Gen Z, Sun Tou Tou is introduced as a feisty young woman who is in trouble for fighting injustice. She is rescued by Prof Ren Xin Zheng who learns about her miserable life story and encouraged her to study Traditional Chinese Medicine.
Generation Z - Amazon MX Player
Generation Z is a 2024 British comedy horror television series featuring an ensemble cast. The channel cancelled the series after one season. A zombie series from director Ben Wheatley, was set against the backdrop of a satirical look at the impact of Brexit.
Euphoria On Prime Video
Euphoria is a 2019 American psychological teen drama television series created and principally written by Sam Levinson. It is based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The series stars Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud and Eric Dane among many others.
Stranger Things On Netflix
Stranger Things is a series created by the Duffer Brothers. The show has seen 4 seasons so far. The fifth and final season is expected to be released in three parts in November and December 2025. The show is a mix of the horror, drama, science-fiction, mystery, and coming-of-age genres.
Sex Education On Netflix
Sex Education is a British drama television series. It follows the lives of the teenagers and adults in the fictional town of Moordale as they contend with various personal dilemmas, often related to sexual intimacy. It stars an ensemble cast that includes Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene, and Aimee Lou Wood. The show has received critical acclaim for its performances and writing.
Never Kiss Your Best Friend On ZEE5
Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2 is a web-series on ZEE5 starring Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh, Karan Wahi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Nikki Walia and Sarah-Jane Dias. This series is based on Sumrit Shahi's book with the same name. Never Kiss Your Best Friend is directed by Harsh Dedhia.
Elite On Netflix
Elite is a Spanish teen drama series. The show is set in Las Encinas, a fictional elite high school which caters to privileged and wealthy teenagers.
Never Have I Ever On Netflix
Never Have I Ever is a comedy-drama television series starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The show has been reported to be loosely based on Mindy Kaling's childhood experiences in the Boston area. The series received critical acclaim.
Generations Aaj Kal On JioHotstar
It is a show hosted by Dhruv and Shyam, focusing on conversations about the challenges faced by people across generations.
