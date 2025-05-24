Going Through A Tough Time In Your Relationship? These 7 Life-Changing Relationship Tips From Bollywood Celebrities Might Help You!
B-town celebrities have often made the headlines for their relationships. However, just like everyone else, our favorite stars also experience heartbreaks and have thoughtful perspectives on love. Here are 7 powerful relationship tips from Bollywood stars that might help you if you are going through a tough time in your relationship.
"Become Best Friends First" – Ranveer Singh
The Padmaavat actor revealed on Koffee with Karan that he and wife Deepika Padukone are each other’s best friends before anything else. Ranveer shared that this foundation makes their relationships and conversations easier and more open. “Being friends allows the couple to really talk to each other,” he mentioned.
"Don’t Judge Yourself by How Much Attention Your Partner Gives You" – Katrina Kaif
On Koffee with Karan, Katrina gave one of the most powerful piece sof advice on self-worth in relationships: “You somehow always judge yourself based on how much love or attention you’re getting from your partner. Your relationship suffers just a little bit, and your self-esteem and image take a beating, which is not a good thing.”
"Even If It's Just for a Day Make Time for Each Other" – Priyanka Chopra
Global stars Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the perfect example of a couple balancing love and careers. They prove ambitions don't have to take a back seat when you are in a relationship. “As you’ve seen, we keep flying across the world even if it’s just for a day to meet each other. We’re both workaholics and love our jobs, but we also prioritize each other,” Priyanka said.
A healthy relationship includes effort, even across time zones.
"Make Sacrifices for Each Other" – Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor once shared how both she and her husband have turned down work projects to spend time together. “There comes a point where you have to understand that it’s not just you anymore. Recently, I said no to something because I wanted to be with him, and he did the same for me. He sacrifices a lot for me—sometimes more than he should,” she revealed.
Love sometimes means choosing "us" over "me."
"Respect, Respect, and More Respect" – Shah Rukh Khan
The King of Romance emphasized the foundation of every strong relationship in one word: respect. “In love, respect means equality. Not the #equality seen on social media, but true emotional equality—like asking your partner, ‘Can you take care of me?’ That vulnerability is real love,” he explained.
"With the Right Person, You Don’t Need External Things" – Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya Roy Kapur whose relationship with Ex Ananya Pandey grabbed headlines once shared a heartfelt insight: “When you’re with the right person, you don’t need anything else. You could just be sitting in a room or on a mountain and still have the best time. You don’t need the cool breeze or an ice cream to make your night—you just need that person.”
"Maintain Respect Even During Arguments" – Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza
Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia are Bollywood's one of the most favorite couples. Ritesh once shared “If you respect your partner, that respect should remain even during arguments. Because once disrespect creeps in, it leaves a crack and that crack is always visible,” he said.
