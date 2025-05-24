Going Through A Tough Time In Your Relationship? These 7 Life-Changing Relationship Tips From Bollywood Celebrities Might Help You!

4 / 7

Sonam Kapoor once shared how both she and her husband have turned down work projects to spend time together. “There comes a point where you have to understand that it’s not just you anymore. Recently, I said no to something because I wanted to be with him, and he did the same for me. He sacrifices a lot for me—sometimes more than he should,” she revealed.

Love sometimes means choosing "us" over "me."