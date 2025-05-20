Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2903432https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/golden-hour-glam-7-gen-z-b-town-stars-setting-sunset-goals-for-your-summer-photo-inspo-2903432
NewsPhotosGolden Hour Glam: 7 Gen Z B-Town Stars Setting Sunset Goals For Your Summer Photo Inspo
photoDetails

Golden Hour Glam: 7 Gen Z B-Town Stars Setting Sunset Goals For Your Summer Photo Inspo

Summer is here, and Bollywood’s Gen Z stars are lighting up our feeds with effortless golden-hour aesthetics. From rooftop radiance to seaside silhouettes, these stars are turning sunset into a full-fledged style moment. Scroll through to see who’s serving major summer inspiration.
Updated:May 20, 2025, 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Suhana Khan

1/7
Suhana Khan

The perfect red dress, soft curls, and natural hues make Suhana’s golden-hour looks feel dreamy and effortless. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her in her next project—King.

 

Follow Us

Aaman Devgan

2/7
Aaman Devgan

Think casual-cool with a sunset twist. Aaman’s glow by the beach nails the balance between rugged and refined.

Follow Us

Ananya Panday

3/7
Ananya Panday

Whether in strappy sundresses or minimal glam, Ananya is the queen of golden-hour selfies. Her sun-kissed skin, tousled hair, and shiny silver dress scream summer goddess.

 

Follow Us

Khushi Kapoor

4/7
Khushi Kapoor

Flirty fits and playful pastels—Khushi’s aesthetic is fresh, fun, and perfectly Gen Z. The golden light only elevates her bold and experimental fashion choices.

Follow Us

Abhay Verma

5/7
Abhay Verma

Laid-back layers and warm tones make Abhay’s style easy on the eyes. The mellow sunset vibes match his boy-next-door energy.

Follow Us

Rohit Saraf

6/7
Rohit Saraf

Casual chic with a hint of polish—Rohit’s sunset snaps radiate charm with his effortless style and warm smile.

 

Follow Us

Sara Ali Khan

7/7
Sara Ali Khan

Sara keeps things boho yet glam—think statement bracelets, beachy waves, cap, and sunglasses. Her golden-hour pics feel like sun-soaked summer postcards.

Follow Us
sunset goals by btownersgenz bollywood starsAnanya Pandey picsSara Ali Khan picsgolden hour photos by rohit saraf
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Chennai Super Kings
CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Rajasthan Royals: Ayush Mhatre As Opener, MS Dhoni To Bat At...
camera icon5
title
angry zodiac signs
People With THESE Zodiacs Get Angry Very Easily
camera icon7
title
Sumeyye Erdoğan
Meet Sumeyye Erdoğan, Daughter Of Turkish President, Facing Heat In India Over Her Ties With Celebi
camera icon12
title
Edible flowers
10 Edible Flowers That Taste As Good As They Look
camera icon7
title
tollywood trivia
This South Indian Actress Was Born To Muslim Father, Converted To Christianity, Married A Tamil Superstar And Did One Bollywood Film — Guess Who She Is?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK