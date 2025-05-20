photoDetails

Golden Hour Glam: 7 Gen Z B-Town Stars Setting Sunset Goals For Your Summer Photo Inspo

Summer is here, and Bollywood’s Gen Z stars are lighting up our feeds with effortless golden-hour aesthetics. From rooftop radiance to seaside silhouettes, these stars are turning sunset into a full-fledged style moment. Scroll through to see who’s serving major summer inspiration.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:May 20, 2025, 10:24 AM IST

Suhana Khan 1 / 7 The perfect red dress, soft curls, and natural hues make Suhana's golden-hour looks feel dreamy and effortless. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her in her next project—King.

Aaman Devgan 2 / 7 Think casual-cool with a sunset twist. Aaman's glow by the beach nails the balance between rugged and refined.

Ananya Panday 3 / 7 Whether in strappy sundresses or minimal glam, Ananya is the queen of golden-hour selfies. Her sun-kissed skin, tousled hair, and shiny silver dress scream summer goddess.

Khushi Kapoor 4 / 7 Flirty fits and playful pastels—Khushi's aesthetic is fresh, fun, and perfectly Gen Z. The golden light only elevates her bold and experimental fashion choices.

Abhay Verma 5 / 7 Laid-back layers and warm tones make Abhay's style easy on the eyes. The mellow sunset vibes match his boy-next-door energy.

Rohit Saraf 6 / 7 Casual chic with a hint of polish—Rohit's sunset snaps radiate charm with his effortless style and warm smile.