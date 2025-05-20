Golden Hour Glam: 7 Gen Z B-Town Stars Setting Sunset Goals For Your Summer Photo Inspo
Suhana Khan
The perfect red dress, soft curls, and natural hues make Suhana’s golden-hour looks feel dreamy and effortless. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her in her next project—King.
Aaman Devgan
Think casual-cool with a sunset twist. Aaman’s glow by the beach nails the balance between rugged and refined.
Ananya Panday
Whether in strappy sundresses or minimal glam, Ananya is the queen of golden-hour selfies. Her sun-kissed skin, tousled hair, and shiny silver dress scream summer goddess.
Khushi Kapoor
Flirty fits and playful pastels—Khushi’s aesthetic is fresh, fun, and perfectly Gen Z. The golden light only elevates her bold and experimental fashion choices.
Abhay Verma
Laid-back layers and warm tones make Abhay’s style easy on the eyes. The mellow sunset vibes match his boy-next-door energy.
Rohit Saraf
Casual chic with a hint of polish—Rohit’s sunset snaps radiate charm with his effortless style and warm smile.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara keeps things boho yet glam—think statement bracelets, beachy waves, cap, and sunglasses. Her golden-hour pics feel like sun-soaked summer postcards.
