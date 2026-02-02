Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan to Sabrina Carpenter - 'Best Dressed Celebs' at the red carpet

1 / 8

Grammy Awards 2026: The 2026 Grammy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles, setting the stage for a weekend celebrating the very best in music. From dazzling performances to surprise collaborations, the night offered a mix of unforgettable moments and star-studded appearances that had fans buzzing long before the main show aired. The 68th Annual Grammys, broadcast live on Sunday, February 1, brought together legendary artists, rising stars, and genre-defying acts under one roof, highlighting the diversity and creativity shaping today’s music scene.

Kendrick Lamar dominated the evening, walking away as the biggest winner for the second consecutive year, cementing his status as one of the industry’s most influential voices. Beyond the trophies, the Grammys also delivered a visual feast, with celebrities making bold and glamorous fashion statements on the red carpet, proving that the awards are as much about style as they are about music.

Scroll through to see which artists stole the spotlight with their unforgettable looks and set the standard for Grammy red carpet fashion.