Grammy Awards 2026: From Chappell Roan to Sabrina Carpenter - 'Best Dressed Celebs' at the red carpet
Grammy Awards 2026: The 2026 Grammy Awards began with the Premiere Ceremony in Los Angeles early Monday morning, uniting music’s biggest stars for a night packed with unforgettable performances and iconic moments. The 68th Annual Grammys aired live on Sunday, February 1, with Kendrick Lamar taking home the most awards for the second year in a row.
Take a look at the best-dressed celebrities lighting up the red carpet.
Grammy Awards 2026
Grammy Awards 2026: The 2026 Grammy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles, setting the stage for a weekend celebrating the very best in music. From dazzling performances to surprise collaborations, the night offered a mix of unforgettable moments and star-studded appearances that had fans buzzing long before the main show aired. The 68th Annual Grammys, broadcast live on Sunday, February 1, brought together legendary artists, rising stars, and genre-defying acts under one roof, highlighting the diversity and creativity shaping today’s music scene.
Kendrick Lamar dominated the evening, walking away as the biggest winner for the second consecutive year, cementing his status as one of the industry’s most influential voices. Beyond the trophies, the Grammys also delivered a visual feast, with celebrities making bold and glamorous fashion statements on the red carpet, proving that the awards are as much about style as they are about music.
Scroll through to see which artists stole the spotlight with their unforgettable looks and set the standard for Grammy red carpet fashion.
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan made a bold style statement at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, turning heads in a sheer, wine-red Mugler gown that instantly became one of the night’s most talked-about looks. Nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit “The Subway,” the singer later swapped the custom Mugler for an archival Rodarte gown once inside the Crypto.com Arena. Staying true to Grammys tradition, Roan took the stage to present Olivia Dean with the Best New Artist award, a category she herself won last year.
Styled by Genesis Webb, the Grecian-inspired, single-shoulder Rodarte design featured smoky grey, partially sheer chiffon draped across her body, distressed floral appliqués at the shoulder and waist, and an asymmetrical chest cutout, offering a softer yet still striking contrast to her earlier red carpet risk.
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter honored a fashion icon on the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night, stepping out in a custom Valentino gown by Alessandro Michele, styled by Jared Ellner.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga hit the Grammys red carpet in a dramatic black gown defined by feathered details and a high collar, delivering a bold, theatrical fashion moment.
Rosé
This marks Rosé’s first nomination as a solo artist, with her single “APT.”, a collaboration with Bruno Mars, contending for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The multi-talented singer, songwriter, dancer, and pop star wowed on the 2026 Grammys red carpet outside Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena in a striking black-and-white high-low gown, but it was her fresh hairstyle, a chic, bob-length, not-quite-natural blonde, that truly stole the spotlight.
Olivia Dean
Olivia Dean graced the Grammy Awards red carpet in a black-and-white Chanel dress featuring a full, feather-embellished skirt. She completed the look with two-tone Chanel heels and sparkling Cartier jewelry. Nominated this year for Best New Artist, Dean released her sophomore album, The Art of Loving, last year, while her breakout single “Man I Need” dominated social media throughout 2025.
Katseye
Katseye brought fierce, high-voltage energy to the Grammy Awards red carpet. Making their Grammys debut, the global girl group showcased six variations of the same Ludovic de Saint Sernin design, known for its daring aesthetic. The looks combined sheer white florals, silver studs, and shimmering silver glitter, with four members accessorising with chokers and the other two wearing crisscross halter-neck gowns that doubled as statement necklaces.
Kehlani
Kehlani turned heads on the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet in a sheer cutout dress. The Distraction singer’s daring look quickly went viral on social media, earning praise from fans for her fearless fashion sense.
