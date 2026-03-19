Gudi Padwa 2026 celebs in desi look: Shraddha Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor - Bollywood actresses in vibrant traditional Paithani sarees - In Pics

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Gudi Padwa 2026 celeb style inspo: Paithani is a traditional, handwoven Maharashtrian silk saree. It is also known as the 'Queen of Silks', available in vibrant colours and floral motifs. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, which is the spring festival celebrating the Marathi New Year is marked on March 19, this year, let's take a look at top Bollywood actresses wearing desi Paithani sarees, bringing out the best of Marathi mulgis. From Shraddha Kapoor, Vidya Balan to Janhvi Kapoor - all looking exceptionally stunning in this saree form.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)