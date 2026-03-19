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NewsPhotosGudi Padwa 2026 celebs in desi look: Shraddha Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor - Bollywood actresses in vibrant traditional Paithani sarees - In Pics
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Gudi Padwa 2026 celebs in desi look: Shraddha Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor - Bollywood actresses in vibrant traditional Paithani sarees - In Pics

From Shraddha Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor - let's take a look at top Bollywood actresses wearing desi Paithani sarees, bringing out the best of Marathi mulgis.
Updated:Mar 19, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Gudi Padwa 2026 celeb style inspo

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Gudi Padwa 2026 celeb style inspo

Gudi Padwa 2026 celeb style inspo: Paithani is a traditional, handwoven Maharashtrian silk saree. It is also known as the 'Queen of Silks', available in vibrant colours and floral motifs. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, which is the spring festival celebrating the Marathi New Year is marked on March 19, this year, let's take a look at top Bollywood actresses wearing desi Paithani sarees, bringing out the best of Marathi mulgis. From Shraddha Kapoor, Vidya Balan to Janhvi Kapoor - all looking exceptionally stunning in this saree form. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

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Vidya Balan's gorgeous Marathi avatar

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Vidya Balan's gorgeous Marathi avatar

Vidya Balan can be seen posing in a beautiful green Paithani saree with an orange pallu. Her traditional jewellery and a bun hairdo make her look gorgeous.

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Shraddha Kapoor as Marathi Mulgi

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Shraddha Kapoor as Marathi Mulgi

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor once was captured wearing a purple Paithani saree pattern. Do not miss her gold choker and heavy earrings.

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Shilpa Shetty as Marathi Mulgi

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Shilpa Shetty as Marathi Mulgi

Shilpa Shetty stepped out in a pastel Paithani saree with a gloss finish silk & intricate patterns woven on it. You can recreate her desi look for the festival of Gudi Padwa. 

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Meet Madhuri Dixit, the Marathi mulgi

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Meet Madhuri Dixit, the Marathi mulgi

Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit once wore a stunning yellow Paithani saree. This comes with zari border and intricate motifs reflect the authenticity of the weave.

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Janhvi Kapoor in red Paithani saree

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Janhvi Kapoor in red Paithani saree

Janhvi Kapoor looks beautiful sitting in a pop red Paithani saree with multicolor floral jaal. You can recreate this look as well for the Gudi Padwa festival.

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Alia Bhatt in Paithani saree

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Alia Bhatt in Paithani saree

Alia Bhatt can be seen in a Paithani peach-toned saree highlighted by a vibrant pink border. The floral patterns and her entire look complementing her whole vibe.

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Gudi Padwa 2026 celeb style inspoGudi Padwa 2026Paithani SareeJanhvi KapoorShraddha Kapoor
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