/Guru Purnima special: The bollywood teachers who taught us more than any textbook could

Aamir Khan: Taare Zameen Par

Ram Shankar Nikumbh remains one of the most quietly powerful teachers Bollywood has given us. Aamir Khan's character didn't scold a struggling child for falling behind, he noticed the dyslexia nobody else had bothered to look for, and helped the boy see himself differently. It's still one of the clearest reminders that not every kid learns the same way, and that's okay.