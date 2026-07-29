/Guru Purnima special: The bollywood teachers who taught us more than any textbook could

Guru Purnima special: Bollywood has always had a soft spot for teachers, and not the kind who just stick to the syllabus. The best on-screen educators in Hindi cinema have taught patience, empathy, self-worth, and the guts to chase something bigger than yourself. This Guru Purnima, let's look back at a few of these characters who stayed with us long after the credits rolled.
Playing mathematician Anand Kumar, Hrithik gave us a story about what happens when talent actually gets a fair shot. His character took students who had nothing going for them except brains and hunger, and proved that background shouldn't decide who gets to dream big.
Vidya Balan didn't just play a math genius, she showed us what it looks like when someone falls so in love with a subject that it becomes contagious. Her Shakuntala Devi was proof that real teaching isn't about lecturing; it's about making someone else fall in love with learning too.
Naina Mathur could have let Tourette syndrome define her limits. Instead, Rani Mukerji turned it into the reason her character never gave up on teaching — or on the students everyone else had already written off. Hichki ended up being less about a classroom and more about refusing to quit.
Nobody who's watched 3 Idiots forgets "Virus." Boman Irani's Viru Sahastrabuddhe was strict to the point of being scary, and that was kind of the point, his character got people talking about just how much pressure students are put under to perform. Sometimes the most memorable teacher is the one who makes you question the whole system.
As Chandni Chopra, Sushmita Sen brought a kind of effortless charm to the chemistry classroom. She's remembered as much for her screen presence as anything else, but her character was also a quiet reminder of how much a teacher's energy can rub off on the people watching her.
Ram Shankar Nikumbh remains one of the most quietly powerful teachers Bollywood has given us. Aamir Khan's character didn't scold a struggling child for falling behind, he noticed the dyslexia nobody else had bothered to look for, and helped the boy see himself differently. It's still one of the clearest reminders that not every kid learns the same way, and that's okay.