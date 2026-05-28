Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai full cast salary: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur to Pooja Hegde, who is earning more in this rom-com?
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai cast fee
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai cast fee: Filmmaker David Dhawan's directorial romantic drama features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is in news for various reasons - David Dhawan calling it his final venture as he announces retirement from direction to Salman Khan's 'Chunnari Chunnari' song being recreated. Based on various media reports, let's take a look at the cast fees of the movie:
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan is playing the lead in the rom-com. According to Asianetnews report, he has charged a Rs 30 crore for the movie.
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde
The actress who plays one of the female leads in the movie received Rs 4 crore as per reports.
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for the project where she plays one of the female leads.
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy
Mouni Roy's casting in the movie hogged attention on social media after the trailer released. She received a fee of 1.50 crore according to Asianetnews report.
Rakesh Bedi
Rakesh Bedi
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was reportedly paid Rs 70 lakh for the movie.
Chunky Panday
Chunky Panday
Chunky Panday will also be seen in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' where he was paid Rs 90 lakh for the part, reportedly.
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