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NewsPhotosHai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai full cast salary: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur to Pooja Hegde, who is earning more in this rom-com?
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai full cast salary: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur to Pooja Hegde, who is earning more in this rom-com?

From Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur to Pooja Hegde - take a look at the top earners from the movie.
Updated:May 28, 2026, 11:29 AM IST
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai cast fee

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai cast fee

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai cast fee: Filmmaker David Dhawan's directorial romantic drama features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is in news for various reasons - David Dhawan calling it his final venture as he announces retirement from direction to Salman Khan's 'Chunnari Chunnari' song being recreated. Based on various media reports, let's take a look at the cast fees of the movie:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

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Varun Dhawan

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Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is playing the lead in the rom-com. According to Asianetnews report, he has charged a Rs 30 crore for the movie.

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Pooja Hegde

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Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde

The actress who plays one of the female leads in the movie received Rs 4 crore as per reports.

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Mrunal Thakur

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Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for the project where she plays one of the female leads.

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Mouni Roy

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Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's casting in the movie hogged attention on social media after the trailer released. She received a fee of 1.50 crore according to Asianetnews report.

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Rakesh Bedi

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Rakesh Bedi

Rakesh Bedi

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was reportedly paid Rs 70 lakh for the movie.

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Chunky Panday

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Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday will also be seen in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' where he was paid Rs 90 lakh for the part, reportedly.

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai cast feeVarun Dhawan feeMrunal ThakurPooja HegdeEntertainment
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