Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai full cast salary: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur to Pooja Hegde, who is earning more in this rom-com?

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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai cast fee: Filmmaker David Dhawan's directorial romantic drama features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is in news for various reasons - David Dhawan calling it his final venture as he announces retirement from direction to Salman Khan's 'Chunnari Chunnari' song being recreated. Based on various media reports, let's take a look at the cast fees of the movie:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)