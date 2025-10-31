Halloween 2025 OTT Watchlist: Khauf To Chhorii 2, 5 Spooky Shows And Films To Not Miss On Prime Video

1 / 7

Halloween 2025 OTT Watchlist: The spook is back with Halloween. The day is a celebration observed in many countries on October 31 the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. It is at the beginning of the observance of All hallow tide - the time in the Christian liturgical year dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed.

In popular culture, Halloween has become a celebration of horror and is associated with the macabre and the supernatural. Whether you like your horror slow-burning or straight-up supernatural, Prime Video’s Halloween watchlist is ready to deliver the chills. So grab your popcorn and binge-watch these 5 edge-of-your-seat suspense stories this Halloween:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie/Show Posters/Instagram)