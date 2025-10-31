Halloween 2025 OTT Watchlist: Khauf To Chhorii 2, 5 Spooky Shows And Films To Not Miss On Prime Video
Halloween 2025 OTT Watchlist: Grab your popcorn and binge-watch these 5 edge-of-your-seat suspense stories this Halloween
Halloween 2025 OTT Watchlist: The spook is back with Halloween. The day is a celebration observed in many countries on October 31 the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. It is at the beginning of the observance of All hallow tide - the time in the Christian liturgical year dedicated to remembering the dead, including saints (hallows), martyrs, and all the faithful departed.
In popular culture, Halloween has become a celebration of horror and is associated with the macabre and the supernatural. Whether you like your horror slow-burning or straight-up supernatural, Prime Video’s Halloween watchlist is ready to deliver the chills. So grab your popcorn and binge-watch these 5 edge-of-your-seat suspense stories this Halloween:
The Bondsman
Starring Kevin Bacon, The Bondsman follows a resurrected bounty hunter tasked with tracking down escaped demons in a dark and twisted underworld. The action-horror series is created by Grainger David for Amazon Prime Video.
Khauf
Khauf is a 2025 horror thriller television series written by Smita Singh and directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan. It stars Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Shilpa Shukla. The series is a partial and unofficial remake of the South Korean psychological horror series, Strangers from Hell.
Fear
Fear is a 2025 British psychological thriller series from Derek Wax, starring Martin Compston, Anjli Mohindra, Solly McLeod and James Cosmo. It is based on Dirk Kurbjuweit's book of the same name that blurs the line between paranoia and reality. Fear is the perfect watch for anyone who prefers their horror smart, subtle, and eerily plausible.
Chhorii 2
The sequel to the acclaimed Chhorii dives deeper into the chilling world of Sakshi, a pregnant woman facing sinister forces tied to her past. Chhorii 2 is a horror film directed by Vishal Furia - a sequel to Chhorii (2021), the film features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, alongside Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal.
Baida
Baida — a Hindi sci-fi supernatural thriller, directed by Puneet Sharma and starring Sudhanshu Rai, is the perfect Halloween watch this year. The film follows a former spy-turned-salesman who arrives in a mysterious village in Uttar Pradesh, only to find himself entangled in a chilling web of disappearances, eerie folklore, and the sinister presence of a shadowy 'Pisaach'.
Andhera
Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s underbelly, Andhera follows an inspector and a haunted medical student as they confront an otherworldly entity born from the darkness itself. Andhera is a gripping pick for those who enjoy supernatural horror wrapped in modern, psychological suspense. Andhera is a 2025 supernatural horror thriller television series created by Gaurav Desai and directed by Raaghav Dar. It stars Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli and Surveen Chawla, with Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas and Pranay Pachauri in supporting roles.
