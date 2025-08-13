Happy Birthday Alfred Hitchcock: 8 Must-Watch Classics From The Master Of Suspense
Alfred Hitchcock
On Alfred Hitchcock’s birthday, here are eight of his most iconic films that showcase the Master of Suspense at his best.
Vertigo
A psychological masterpiece exploring obsession, deception, and identity.
North by Northwest
A stylish espionage adventure featuring mistaken identity and iconic set pieces.
The 39 Steps
A fast-paced spy chase across Britain, blending suspense and humor.
Rope (1948)
A tense, real-time thriller shot to appear as one continuous take.
Notorious (1946)
A spy romance starring Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman, set against post-war espionage.
Strangers on a Train (1951)
A gripping story of two men whose fateful meeting leads to a deadly pact.
The Birds (1963)
A suspenseful tale where nature turns against humans in a quiet coastal town.
Psycho (1960)
Hitchcock’s most iconic thriller, famous for its shower scene and chilling portrayal of Norman Bates.
