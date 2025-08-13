Advertisement
Happy Birthday Alfred Hitchcock: 8 Must-Watch Classics From The Master Of Suspense

Across decades, Hitchcock redefined suspense cinema, influencing filmmakers worldwide.
Updated:Aug 13, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock

On Alfred Hitchcock’s birthday, here are eight of his most iconic films that showcase the Master of Suspense at his best.

Vertigo

Vertigo

A psychological masterpiece exploring obsession, deception, and identity.

 

North by Northwest

North by Northwest

A stylish espionage adventure featuring mistaken identity and iconic set pieces.

The 39 Steps

The 39 Steps

A fast-paced spy chase across Britain, blending suspense and humor.

Rope (1948)

Rope (1948)

A tense, real-time thriller shot to appear as one continuous take.

Notorious (1946)

Notorious (1946)

A spy romance starring Cary Grant and Ingrid Bergman, set against post-war espionage.

 

Strangers on a Train (1951)

Strangers on a Train (1951)

A gripping story of two men whose fateful meeting leads to a deadly pact.

 

The Birds (1963)

The Birds (1963)

A suspenseful tale where nature turns against humans in a quiet coastal town.

 

Psycho (1960)

Psycho (1960)

Hitchcock’s most iconic thriller, famous for its shower scene and chilling portrayal of Norman Bates.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK