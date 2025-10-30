Happy Birthday Ananya Panday! From Student Of The Year 2 To Kho Gaye Hum Kahan — 6 Must-Watch Films And Web Series

1 / 8

Ananya Panday has carved a unique space for herself in Bollywood with her charm, wit, and evolving performances. From her glamorous debut in Student of the Year 2 to her digital debut in Call Me Bae, she has impressed audiences with her versatility and screen presence.

If you’re a fan or just starting to explore her work, here’s a list of 7 must-watch Ananya Panday movies and web series you can stream right now on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other OTT platforms.