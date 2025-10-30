Happy Birthday Ananya Panday! From Student Of The Year 2 To Kho Gaye Hum Kahan — 6 Must-Watch Films And Web Series
Celebrate Ananya Panday’s birthday by revisiting her incredible journey from Student Of The Year 2 to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Here are 6 must-watch films and web series showcasing her talent, charm, and versatility across OTT platforms.
Ananya Panday Birthday
Ananya Panday has carved a unique space for herself in Bollywood with her charm, wit, and evolving performances. From her glamorous debut in Student of the Year 2 to her digital debut in Call Me Bae, she has impressed audiences with her versatility and screen presence.
If you’re a fan or just starting to explore her work, here’s a list of 7 must-watch Ananya Panday movies and web series you can stream right now on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other OTT platforms.
Student of the Year 2 (2019)
Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, a campus drama directed by Punit Malhotra. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya plays Shreya Randhawa, a confident and stylish student who learns the importance of friendship and self-growth. Her fresh presence and youthful energy made her stand out in this Dharma Production hit.
Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019)
In this romantic comedy, Ananya stars alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She plays Tapasya, a bold and modern woman who becomes the ‘woh’ in a complicated love triangle. The film showcases Ananya’s flair for comedy and her ability to hold her own in an ensemble cast, making it one of her most entertaining performances.
Gehraiyaan (2022)
Marking a major turning point in her career, Gehraiyaan saw Ananya step into a mature and emotionally layered role. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film explores relationships, infidelity, and self-discovery. Starring alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya’s performance as Tia was widely appreciated for its subtlety and depth.
Dream Girl 2 (2023)
Ananya brings her charm to Dream Girl 2, a hilarious sequel starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is a laughter riot filled with quirky characters and chaotic fun. Ananya plays Pari, Ayushmann’s love interest, and adds the right mix of glamour and sweetness to this comedy entertainer that became a massive box office success.
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023)
In this coming-of-age drama, Ananya plays Ahana, a young woman navigating the ups and downs of modern relationships and social media influence. Co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, the film beautifully captures the loneliness hidden behind digital screens. Ananya’s natural and heartfelt performance won her widespread praise, cementing her as one of the most promising actors of her generation.
Call Me Bae (2024)
Marking her OTT series debut, Call Me Bae is one of the most anticipated shows of the year. Ananya plays Bae, a fashion-forward girl who loses her billionaire status after a scandal and learns to navigate life independently. The show promises a blend of style, sass, and self-discovery, offering a refreshing storyline and a strong character arc for Ananya.
From her glamorous debut to her bold experiments in web series, Ananya Panday’s journey is a testament to her growth as an actor. Whether it’s the emotional intensity of Gehraiyaan or the fun-filled vibe of Pati Patni Aur Woh, she continues to surprise her audience with each new role. As she ventures into diverse genres and platforms, one thing is certain — Ananya Panday is here to stay, entertain, and evolve.
Trending Photos