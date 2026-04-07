Happy Birthday Jeetendra: A look at Bollywood’s 'Jumping Jack', his IMPRESSIVE net worth, iconic films and legacy
Born as Ravi Kapoor on April 7, 1942, Jeetendra, famously known as Bollywood’s ‘Jumping Jack,’ is a legendary actor whose energetic dance moves, memorable films, and enduring charm have made him a beloved icon of Hindi cinema.
Bollywood’s “Jumping Jack” turns a year older
Jeetendra, born Ravi Kapoor on April 7, 1942, remains one of Hindi cinema’s most energetic stars, earning the nickname for his signature dance style.
Massive Rs 855 crore property deal grabs attention
The Kapoor family in 2025 sold a large land parcel in Mumbai’s Andheri area, sparking fresh curiosity about their overall wealth and business empire, as per media report.
Net worth and business success
While updated figures are unclear, as per a report by Lifestyle Asia, (as of April 2024), estimate Jeetendra’s net worth at around Rs 10.84 crore, likely boosted by recent high-value deals and long-term investments.
A career spanning nearly 200 films
From the 1960s to the 1990s, Jeetendra dominated the box office with a mix of romance, drama, and action-packed entertainers.
Breakthrough with a blockbuster spy film
His big break came with Farz (1967), directed by Ravikant Nagaich, which turned him into an overnight star.
Iconic films and hit pairings
Some of his must-watch films include Caravan, Parichay, Khushboo, Himmatwala, and Tohfa, often co-starring with Sridevi, Jaya Prada, and Hema Malini.
Family and legacy in entertainment
Married to Shobha Kapoor since 1974, he is the father of Ekta Kapoor, who built a media empire, and Tusshar Kapoor, continuing the family’s presence in the industry.
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