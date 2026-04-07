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NewsPhotosHappy Birthday Jeetendra: A look at Bollywood’s 'Jumping Jack', his IMPRESSIVE net worth, iconic films and legacy
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Happy Birthday Jeetendra: A look at Bollywood’s 'Jumping Jack', his IMPRESSIVE net worth, iconic films and legacy

Born as Ravi Kapoor on April 7, 1942, Jeetendra, famously known as Bollywood’s ‘Jumping Jack,’ is a legendary actor whose energetic dance moves, memorable films, and enduring charm have made him a beloved icon of Hindi cinema.

Updated:Apr 07, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
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Bollywood’s “Jumping Jack” turns a year older

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Bollywood’s “Jumping Jack” turns a year older

Jeetendra, born Ravi Kapoor on April 7, 1942, remains one of Hindi cinema’s most energetic stars, earning the nickname for his signature dance style.

 

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Massive Rs 855 crore property deal grabs attention

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Massive Rs 855 crore property deal grabs attention

The Kapoor family in 2025 sold a large land parcel in Mumbai’s Andheri area, sparking fresh curiosity about their overall wealth and business empire, as per media report.

 

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Net worth and business success

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Net worth and business success

While updated figures are unclear, as per a report by Lifestyle Asia, (as of April 2024), estimate Jeetendra’s net worth at around Rs 10.84 crore, likely boosted by recent high-value deals and long-term investments. 

 

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A career spanning nearly 200 films

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A career spanning nearly 200 films

From the 1960s to the 1990s, Jeetendra dominated the box office with a mix of romance, drama, and action-packed entertainers. 

 

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Breakthrough with a blockbuster spy film

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Breakthrough with a blockbuster spy film

His big break came with Farz (1967), directed by Ravikant Nagaich, which turned him into an overnight star.

 

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Iconic films and hit pairings

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Iconic films and hit pairings

Some of his must-watch films include Caravan, Parichay, Khushboo, Himmatwala, and Tohfa, often co-starring with Sridevi, Jaya Prada, and Hema Malini.

 

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Family and legacy in entertainment

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Family and legacy in entertainment

Married to Shobha Kapoor since 1974, he is the father of Ekta Kapoor, who built a media empire, and Tusshar Kapoor, continuing the family’s presence in the industry.

 

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