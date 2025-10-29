Happy Birthday Kriti Kharbanda: 7 Best Movies You Must Watch To Celebrate Her Journey From South Films To Bollywood Blockbusters
Happy Birthday to the gorgeous and talented Kriti Kharbanda! Celebrate her special day by watching her top 7 must-watch movies that beautifully trace her journey from South Indian hits like Googly and Bruce Lee: The Fighter to Bollywood successes like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Housefull 4, and Raaz Reboot.
Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda, one of the most charming and talented actresses in Indian cinema, continues to win hearts with her versatility, elegance, and infectious smile. Born on October 29, Kriti has made her mark in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema with a mix of romantic dramas, comedies, and family entertainers. On her birthday, let’s celebrate her journey by revisiting 7 of her best movies that truly showcase her acting range and screen presence.
Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017)
This romantic drama is one of Kriti Kharbanda’s most acclaimed performances. Starring opposite Rajkummar Rao, the film beautifully blends love, heartbreak, and ambition. Kriti’s portrayal of Aarti Shukla, an ambitious woman caught between personal dreams and societal expectations, earned her wide appreciation. The chemistry between Kriti and Rajkummar adds emotional depth, making this a must-watch.
Housefull 4 (2019)
Kriti brought her sparkle to this multi-starrer comedy alongside Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Bobby Deol. Playing the dual roles of Rajkumari Madhu and Kriti, she showed her knack for comedy and timing. The reincarnation theme, grand sets, and hilarious moments made Housefull 4 one of the biggest hits of 2019.
Raaz Reboot (2016)
Marking Kriti’s Bollywood debut, Raaz Reboot was a supernatural thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt. Starring opposite Emraan Hashmi and Gaurav Arora, Kriti impressed audiences with her intense performance and expressive acting. Her portrayal of Shaina added mystery and emotion to the horror narrative, proving her potential as a leading lady in Bollywood.
Veerey Ki Wedding (2018)
In this romantic comedy, Kriti starred opposite Pulkit Samrat, showcasing her fun, lively side. The film follows a light-hearted love story with family drama, dance numbers, and plenty of humor. Kriti’s energetic performance and charming presence made her the highlight of this entertainer.
Googly (2013)
Before her Bollywood success, Kriti made waves in the Kannada film industry with Googly, opposite Yash. This romantic drama became a major hit and established her as one of the top actresses in South Indian cinema. Her role as Swati, a strong yet emotional woman, was loved by audiences and critics alike.
Pagalpanti (2019)
Kriti showcased her impeccable comic timing in this slapstick comedy featuring John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, and Pulkit Samrat. Her role added freshness and glamour to the film, and her chemistry with the cast made the movie a perfect weekend entertainer.
14 Phere (2021)
In this film, Kriti Kharbanda starred opposite Vikrant Massey in a refreshing take on love, family, and the chaos of Indian weddings. Playing Aditi Karwasra, she balanced humor and emotion beautifully. The film’s unique concept and Kriti’s natural performance make it a hidden gem in her filmography.
From heartwarming dramas like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana to laugh-out-loud comedies like Housefull 4 and Pagalpanti, Kriti Kharbanda has proved her versatility across genres and industries. As she continues to shine on screen, fans eagerly await her upcoming projects and new milestones.
