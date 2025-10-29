Happy Birthday Kriti Kharbanda: 7 Best Movies You Must Watch To Celebrate Her Journey From South Films To Bollywood Blockbusters

1 / 9

Kriti Kharbanda, one of the most charming and talented actresses in Indian cinema, continues to win hearts with her versatility, elegance, and infectious smile. Born on October 29, Kriti has made her mark in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema with a mix of romantic dramas, comedies, and family entertainers. On her birthday, let’s celebrate her journey by revisiting 7 of her best movies that truly showcase her acting range and screen presence.