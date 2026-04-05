Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna: Celebrating her journey through top movies that made her pan-India star
Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna: From charming rom-coms to high-octane blockbusters, Rashmika has won hearts across India with her versatile performances.
Rashmika Mandanna
On April 5, 2026, Rashmika Mandanna turns 30. Born in Virajpet, Karnataka, she has grown into one of the leading actresses across Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi cinema.
Rashmika Mandanna movies
Often called the “pan-Indian No. 1 heroine,” Rashmika has successfully worked across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada industries, building a massive fanbase across the country.
Take a look at top movies of the superstar:
Pushpa: The Rise
Pushpa: The Rise follows Pushpa Raj, a daily wage worker who rises through the ranks of a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate in Andhra Pradesh using his wit and ambition. As he gains power, he faces rivals and a determined police officer, while his relationship with Srivalli adds emotional depth, ultimately showcasing his transformation from an ordinary man into a feared and influential figure.
Chhaava
Chhaava (2025) is a historical action drama that chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film portrays his fierce resistance against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb as he strives to safeguard the Maratha Empire. It highlights his bravery, mastery of guerrilla warfare, and the tragic betrayal that ultimately leads to his capture and sacrifice.
Animal
Animal is a Hindi-language action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film revolves around Ranvijay Singh, played by Ranbir Kapoor, whose intense and obsessive love for his father, Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), drives the story. After his father becomes the target of a violent attack, Ranvijay embarks on a ruthless path of vengeance, embracing his darker instincts and transforming into a “wild animal” to protect his family.
Thama
Thama (2025) is a horror-comedy set in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. The story follows Alok, a journalist, whose life takes a strange turn when he encounters Taadka, a mysterious woman from a tribal region. What begins as an unusual meeting soon unfolds into a “bloody love story,” blending vampires (Yakshashan) with elements of tribal myths and magical folklore.
Geetha Govindam
Geetha Govindam is a Telugu romantic comedy that follows Vijay Govind, a kind-hearted and innocent lecturer who falls in love with the practical and strong-willed Geetha. However, a misunderstanding during a bus journey leads Geetha to develop a strong dislike for him. As Vijay tries to clear his name and win her trust, circumstances bring them together on a journey where their initial conflict slowly turns into love.
(Image: IMDb/Instagram/file photo)
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