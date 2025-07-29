Happy Birthday, Sanjay Dutt: From Three Marriages And Ruling As Bollywood's Villain To Defeating Cancer - A Look At His Life Journey
Bollywood Debut
Sanjay Dutt made his acting debut in 1981 with the film Rocky, directed by his father Sunil Dutt. Sadly, his mother Nargis Dutt passed away just three days before the film's premiere and couldn't witness his debut success.
Struggles
Though early films like Vidhaata, Naam, and Thanedaar gained moderate success, it was 1991’s hits Saajan and Sadak that made him a Bollywood superstar.
From Hero to Iconic Villain
Sanjay Dutt transitioned into powerful villain roles, becoming a top choice in Bollywood and South Indian cinema. His intense performances in negative roles won him immense popularity.
Career Highlights
Sanjay has starred in many blockbuster films across genres, including Daag: The Fire, Vaastav, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, and the beloved Munna Bhai MBBS.
Battle with Cancer
In 2020, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. With timely treatment and strong willpower, he successfully fought the disease and announced being cancer-free in October of the same year.
First Wife
Sanjay’s first wife, actress Richa Sharma, died of a brain tumour in 1996. They had a daughter, Trishala, born in 1988.
Marriages
After Richa, Sanjay married model Rhea Pillai in 1998, but they divorced in 2005. In 2008, he married Manyata Dutt, who is now the CEO of Sanjay Dutt Productions.
Legacy as 'Sanju Baba':
Loved by fans across generations, Sanjay Dutt, fondly known as Sanju Baba, continues to charm audiences with his commanding screen presence, especially in villainous and mature roles.
Image Credits
(All Images: X/YouTube/IMDb/Instagram)
Trending Photos