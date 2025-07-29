Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2938406https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/happy-birthday-sanjay-dutt-from-three-marriages-and-ruling-as-bollywoods-villain-to-defeating-cancer-a-look-at-his-life-journey-2938406
NewsPhotosHappy Birthday, Sanjay Dutt: From Three Marriages And Ruling As Bollywood's Villain To Defeating Cancer - A Look At His Life Journey
photoDetails

Happy Birthday, Sanjay Dutt: From Three Marriages And Ruling As Bollywood's Villain To Defeating Cancer - A Look At His Life Journey

As Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 66th birthday, let's take a look at his journey from reel hero to real-life warrior, who stands tall.
Updated:Jul 29, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Bollywood Debut

1/9
Bollywood Debut

Sanjay Dutt made his acting debut in 1981 with the film Rocky, directed by his father Sunil Dutt. Sadly, his mother Nargis Dutt passed away just three days before the film's premiere and couldn't witness his debut success.

Follow Us

Struggles

2/9
Struggles

Though early films like Vidhaata, Naam, and Thanedaar gained moderate success, it was 1991’s hits Saajan and Sadak that made him a Bollywood superstar.

Follow Us

From Hero to Iconic Villain

3/9
From Hero to Iconic Villain

Sanjay Dutt transitioned into powerful villain roles, becoming a top choice in Bollywood and South Indian cinema. His intense performances in negative roles won him immense popularity.

Follow Us

Career Highlights

4/9
Career Highlights

Sanjay has starred in many blockbuster films across genres, including Daag: The Fire, Vaastav, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, and the beloved Munna Bhai MBBS.

Follow Us

Battle with Cancer

5/9
Battle with Cancer

In 2020, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. With timely treatment and strong willpower, he successfully fought the disease and announced being cancer-free in October of the same year.

Follow Us

First Wife

6/9
First Wife

Sanjay’s first wife, actress Richa Sharma, died of a brain tumour in 1996. They had a daughter, Trishala, born in 1988.

Follow Us

Marriages

7/9
Marriages

After Richa, Sanjay married model Rhea Pillai in 1998, but they divorced in 2005. In 2008, he married Manyata Dutt, who is now the CEO of Sanjay Dutt Productions.

Follow Us

Legacy as 'Sanju Baba':

8/9
Legacy as 'Sanju Baba':

Loved by fans across generations, Sanjay Dutt, fondly known as Sanju Baba, continues to charm audiences with his commanding screen presence, especially in villainous and mature roles.

Follow Us

Image Credits

9/9
Image Credits

(All Images: X/YouTube/IMDb/Instagram)

Follow Us
Sanjay DuttSanjay Dutt birthdayhappy birthday sanjay duttSanjay Dutt Life JourneySanjay Dutt moviesSanju BabaSanjay Dutt wivesSanjay Dutt wifeRicha SharmaRhea PillaiManyata Duttentertainment newsrockybollywood actor birthday
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
Top 7 Indian Players With Most Sixes In Tests: Rishabh Pant On Top, Rohit Sharma At Third, MS Dhoni At...
camera icon10
title
Ind vs Eng
10 Players With Most International Centuries At Age Of 25: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Virat Kohli Follows, Shubman Gill At...
camera icon8
title
Technology
Best Smartphones With Multiple Rear Camera Setups Under Rs 50,000 In India You Should Buy Ahead of Rakshabandhan
camera icon9
title
Morning Drinks
7 Morning Drinks Besides Coffee That Naturally Boost Your Mood
camera icon7
title
Forget Physical Gold, This RBI Gold Scheme Is Giving Massive 251% Returns
NEWS ON ONE CLICK