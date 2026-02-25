Advertisement
NewsPhotosBirthday Special: From Kabir Singh to Jab We Met, 7 films that define his remarkable career
Birthday Special: From Kabir Singh to Jab We Met, 7 films that define his remarkable career

On Shahid Kapoor’s birthday, revisit seven must-watch films that highlight his incredible versatility and powerful performances. From romantic charm to intense roles, these movies showcase his remarkable journey in Bollywood.

Updated:Feb 25, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
Celebrating Shahid Kapoor’s Journey in Bollywood

Celebrating Shahid Kapoor’s Journey in Bollywood

On Shahid Kapoor’s birthday, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of his most powerful and memorable performances. From intense romantic dramas to crime thrillers and family entertainers, Shahid has proven his versatility time and again.

If you are planning a birthday movie marathon, here are 7 must-watch Shahid Kapoor films that truly define his career.

Kabir Singh (2019) – A Performance That Sparked Conversations

Kabir Singh (2019) – A Performance That Sparked Conversations

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh featured Shahid as a brilliant but emotionally troubled surgeon.

The film revolves around Kabir’s intense love story and his downward spiral into addiction after heartbreak.

While the movie became a massive box-office hit, it also sparked debate due to the character’s aggressive, flawed personality. Shahid’s intense performance, however, was widely praised and remains one of the strongest roles of his career.

Jab We Met (2007) – A Timeless Romantic Classic

Jab We Met (2007) – A Timeless Romantic Classic

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met is still loved by audiences.

Shahid plays Aditya, a heartbroken businessman who meets the lively Geet on a train. The film beautifully shows self-discovery, love, and emotional healing.

With unforgettable songs and relatable characters, this movie remains a comfort watch for many fans.

Kaminey (2009) – A Dark and Gritty Thriller

Kaminey (2009) – A Dark and Gritty Thriller

In Kaminey, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Shahid played a double role as twin brothers with speech impairments.

The crime thriller follows their lives getting entangled in the Mumbai underworld.

This film showcased Shahid’s acting range and earned him critical appreciation for stepping out of his romantic hero image.

Udta Punjab (2016) – A Hard-Hitting Social Drama

Udta Punjab (2016) – A Hard-Hitting Social Drama

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Udta Punjab addressed the serious drug crisis in Punjab.

Shahid played Tommy Singh, a rockstar struggling with addiction.

The film highlighted important social issues and showed a completely transformed Shahid in a bold, experimental role.

Padmaavat (2018) – A Grand Historical Drama

Padmaavat (2018) – A Grand Historical Drama

In Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shahid portrayed Maharawal Ratan Singh.

The film focused on honour, bravery, and sacrifice during a historic siege.

Though the film mainly centred on other characters, Shahid’s calm and dignified performance added depth to the narrative.

Deva (2025) – A High-Intensity Action Thriller

Deva (2025) – A High-Intensity Action Thriller

In Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Shahid played a sharp and aggressive police officer investigating a murder mystery.

The action-thriller explores memory loss, suspense, and unexpected twists.

This role further proved Shahid’s comfort in intense, action-packed characters.

Vivah (2006) – A Pure Family Love Story

Vivah (2006) – A Pure Family Love Story

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Vivah is one of Shahid’s most loved family dramas.

The film tells the story of an arranged marriage that slowly blossoms into deep love.

It highlighted traditional Indian values and showcased Shahid in a soft, sincere romantic role.

Why Shahid Kapoor’s Filmography Stands Out

Why Shahid Kapoor’s Filmography Stands Out

What makes Shahid Kapoor special is his ability to experiment. From romantic roles to dark thrillers and historical dramas, he has constantly reinvented himself.

His dedication to challenging characters keeps audiences engaged and excited for his future projects.

A Star Who Keeps Evolving

A Star Who Keeps Evolving

On his birthday, revisiting these films reminds us how Shahid Kapoor has grown from a romantic hero to one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors.

Whether you enjoy emotional love stories, gripping thrillers, or intense dramas, there’s a Shahid Kapoor film for every mood. Celebrate his special day with a movie marathon and experience the many shades of his talent. (Image Credit: Instagram and IMBD)

