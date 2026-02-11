Happy Birthday Sherlyn Chopra: From bold statements to intense workouts, a look at her life at 39
Sherlyn Chopra turns 39
The actress and model celebrates her 39th birthday today. Sherlyn is widely known for her bold looks and outspoken nature, which frequently make her a topic of discussion on social media and in the entertainment industry.
Despite the controversies surrounding her, she remains committed to maintaining her physical and mental well-being through regular workouts.
Sherlyn Chopra's fitness
A glance at Sherlyn Chopra’s Instagram profile clearly reflects her dedication to fitness. Her social media is filled with videos and pictures of her intense workout sessions, proving that she follows a strict and consistent fitness regime.
Her routine highlights discipline, strength, and endurance rather than quick-fix exercises.
Strength training
Sherlyn’s Instagram posts reveal that strength training plays a major role in her fitness routine. She is often seen using dumbbells and kettlebells for controlled and focused movements.
Many of her exercises engage the core, arms, and lower body, indicating a full-body workout approach rather than isolated muscle training.
Functional training
The actress also practices functional training regularly. Suspension straps, balance-based workouts, and bodyweight exercises appear repeatedly in her sessions.
These workouts help improve flexibility, coordination, and overall body strength.
Cardio
Sherlyn Chopra also incorporates cardio into her routine. Her air bike sessions stand out as one of the most demanding forms of cardio, as they engage both the upper and lower body simultaneously.
Such exercises help boost stamina and improve cardiovascular health.
Workouts equal therapy
Sherlyn has often referred to her workout sessions as “therapy.” She believes exercising helps her stay mentally strong and emotionally balanced, making fitness an essential part of her daily routine.
Sherlyn Chopra controversies
Sherlyn Chopra has been involved in several high-profile controversies over the years. In 2022, she accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual harassment and misconduct.
She also made headlines in connection with the Raj Kundra pornography case, where she provided statements against businessman Raj Kundra regarding his alleged involvement in creating and distributing pornographic content.
Additionally, Sherlyn gained massive media attention in 2012 when she became the first Indian woman to pose for Playboy magazine, which sparked widespread debate and discussion across the country.
