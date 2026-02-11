Advertisement
NewsPhotos Happy Birthday Sherlyn Chopra: From bold statements to intense workouts, a look at her life at 39
Happy Birthday Sherlyn Chopra: From bold statements to intense workouts, a look at her life at 39

Sherlyn Chopra turns 39 today, February 11, 2026. The actress, who often grabs headlines for her controversies, is also known for her intense fitness routine and disciplined workout lifestyle.
Updated:Feb 11, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
Sherlyn Chopra turns 39

Sherlyn Chopra turns 39

The actress and model celebrates her 39th birthday today. Sherlyn is widely known for her bold looks and outspoken nature, which frequently make her a topic of discussion on social media and in the entertainment industry.

Despite the controversies surrounding her, she remains committed to maintaining her physical and mental well-being through regular workouts.

Sherlyn Chopra's fitness

Sherlyn Chopra's fitness

A glance at Sherlyn Chopra’s Instagram profile clearly reflects her dedication to fitness. Her social media is filled with videos and pictures of her intense workout sessions, proving that she follows a strict and consistent fitness regime.

Her routine highlights discipline, strength, and endurance rather than quick-fix exercises.

Strength training

Strength training

Sherlyn’s Instagram posts reveal that strength training plays a major role in her fitness routine. She is often seen using dumbbells and kettlebells for controlled and focused movements.

Many of her exercises engage the core, arms, and lower body, indicating a full-body workout approach rather than isolated muscle training.

Functional training

Functional training

The actress also practices functional training regularly. Suspension straps, balance-based workouts, and bodyweight exercises appear repeatedly in her sessions.

These workouts help improve flexibility, coordination, and overall body strength.

Cardio

Cardio

Sherlyn Chopra also incorporates cardio into her routine. Her air bike sessions stand out as one of the most demanding forms of cardio, as they engage both the upper and lower body simultaneously.

Such exercises help boost stamina and improve cardiovascular health.

Workouts equal therapy

Workouts equal therapy

Sherlyn has often referred to her workout sessions as “therapy.” She believes exercising helps her stay mentally strong and emotionally balanced, making fitness an essential part of her daily routine.

 

Sherlyn Chopra controversies

Sherlyn Chopra controversies

Sherlyn Chopra has been involved in several high-profile controversies over the years. In 2022, she accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual harassment and misconduct.

She also made headlines in connection with the Raj Kundra pornography case, where she provided statements against businessman Raj Kundra regarding his alleged involvement in creating and distributing pornographic content.

Additionally, Sherlyn gained massive media attention in 2012 when she became the first Indian woman to pose for Playboy magazine, which sparked widespread debate and discussion across the country.

Sherlyn ChopraHappy birthday Sherlyn ChopraSherlyn Chopra fitness routineSherlyn Chopra diet
